বৃহস্পতিবার , ২৭ এপ্রিল ২০২৩ | ১৪ই বৈশাখ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  খেলাধুলা

Stuart Broad urges England to emulate 2005 Ashes success | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
এপ্রিল ২৭, ২০২৩ ১২:০৩ অপরাহ্ণ
1682575434 photo



msid 99805839,imgsize 29990

taboola.com,1209195,DIRECT,c228e6794e811952 spotx.tv,71451,RESELLER spotxchange.com,71451,RESELLER pubmatic.com,156307,RESELLER appnexus.com,3364,RESELLER indexexchange.com,183756,RESELLER contextweb.com,560382,RESELLER tremorhub.com,z87wm,RESELLER rubiconproject.com,16698,RESELLER openx.com,539154393,RESELLER freewheel.tv,799921,RESELLER smartadserver.com,3563,RESELLER beachfront.com,13749,RESELLER emxdgt.com,1643,RESELLER improvedigital.com,1577,RESELLER video.unrulymedia.com,1166984029,RESELLER inmobi.com,a985e39014a94721a8e97c929d32ef9d,RESELLER pubnative.net,1007180,RESELLER smaato.com,1100047487,RESELLER synacor.com,82376,RESELLER sonobi.com,9a1db44c9c,RESELLER yahoo.com,59189,RESELLER imds.tv,82376,RESELLER yahoo.com,59177,RESELLER vidoomy.com,2717565,RESELLER

England fast bowler Stuart Broad wants the team to replicate the success of the 2005 Ashes series when they host Australia in the summer and inspire fans across the country.
England regained the famous urn for the first time in 18 years in 2005 with a 2-1 series victory, which is widely rated among the team’s greatest achievements in the longest format.
“I just want the whole series to grip the nation and inspire kids the way 2005 did,” Broad told the Daily Mail on Wednesday.
“I want our players to take positive options at all times and if there’s a day we get bowled out for a 100, it is what it is. As long as the next day we come back with the same intent and become even more aggressive and entertain even more.”
England have won 10 of their last 12 tests under captain Ben Stokes and head coach Brendon “Baz” McCullum, with their high-risk, high-reward ‘Bazball’ style proving both entertaining and successful.
Broad, 36, said the new approach has been a “breath of fresh air”.
“The mindset of the group and what Baz has brought in is that the result’s irrelevant. It’s entertainment we’re here for,” Broad added.
“I think the biggest compliment I can give is that part of me wishes I was 23. Part of me wishes I was learning my trade in this environment. I learnt under Andy Flower who made me a pretty tough cricketer and strong character …
“But imagine being Harry Brook now and coming in with that freedom and backing? There will be lots of Test cricketers from the 90s wishing they’d had this sort of backing.”





Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

jute spenners
জুট স্পিনার্সের পর্ষদ সভা ৩০ এপ্রিল – Corporate Sangbad
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
shivraj chouhan
Beware of Rahul Gandhi’s Promises, Madhya Pradesh CM Cautions Voters in Karnataka
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
wm ctg 6
বাদল-মোছলেমের উত্তরসূরী নির্বাচন চলছে
বাংলাদেশ
1682575434 photo
Stuart Broad urges England to emulate 2005 Ashes success | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
received 576544586946028

সড়ক ও নিরাপদ জীবন

 adiyan

আদিয়ান মার্ট কর্মকর্তাদের জামিন নামঞ্জুর: আরো এক গ্রাহকের মামলা – Corporate Sangbad

 wm dipu moni dy sos xsklx

নতুন শিক্ষাক্রমে শিক্ষকের ভূমিকায়ও পরিবর্তন হবে: শিক্ষামন্ত্রী

 wm Mujibul chunnu 750x563 1

দেশে এখন ৫ কোটি বেকার: চুন্নু

 malaika arora yoga

Here is How Malaika Arora Enhances Her Yoga Sessions With Challenging Props

 wm Atiqul Islam 17.07.2022

ডেঙ্গু বিষয়ে তথ্য ও পরামর্শ দেবে ডিএনসিসি

 varun dhawan 4

Kiara Advani Answers As Varun Dhawan Teases Her Saying ‘Bhabhi Ji, Bhaiya Kaise Hain?’

 wm Master Da Surjo sen CTG

সূর্য সেনের ফাঁসি দিবস: বিপ্লবীদের জাতীয়ভাবে স্মরণের দাবি

 sugar

Here’s How You Can Test If Your Sugar Is Adulterated

 1650031823 photo

FIH Pro League: India beat Germany 3-1 to end home leg on confident note | Hockey News