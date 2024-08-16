শুক্রবার , ১৬ আগস্ট ২০২৪ | ২রা ভাদ্র, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. ক্যারিয়ার
  4. খেলাধুলা
  5. জাতীয়
  6. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  7. ধর্ম
  8. নারী ও শিশু
  9. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  10. প্রযুক্তি
  11. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  12. বহি বিশ্ব
  13. বাংলাদেশ
  14. বিনোদন
  15. মতামত
  /  খেলাধুলা

Sumit Nagal returns to lead India’s Davis Cup team against Sweden as Yuki Bhambri opts out | Tennis News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
আগস্ট ১৬, ২০২৪ ১১:২৭ অপরাহ্ণ
Sumit Nagal returns to lead India’s Davis Cup team against Sweden as Yuki Bhambri opts out | Tennis News

google_ad_client = "ca-pub-4770550234200900"; /* footer2 */ google_ad_slot = "footer2"; google_ad_width = 300; google_ad_height = 250;



NEW DELHI: India’s Davis Cup team for the upcoming World Group I tie against Sweden sees the return of top-ranked singles player Sumit Nagal, while Yuki Bhambri has withdrawn from the contest scheduled for September 14-15 in Stockholm.
The All India Tennis Association (AITA) also announced former national champion Ashutosh Singh as the new coach for the national team.
Nagal, who missed the historic tie against Pakistan due to prior commitments, will lead the team on the indoor hard courts in Sweden. Notably absent from the squad is Sasikumar Mukund, currently India’s third-highest-ranked player.
Mukund is serving a two-tie suspension imposed by the AITA Executive Committee following his refusal to participate in the Pakistan tie earlier this year.
Joining Nagal are Ramkumar Ramanathan, N Sriram Balaji, Niki Poonacha, and Siddharth Vishwakarma. Poonacha, who debuted against Pakistan, retains his place, while former national champion Vishwakarma makes a comeback. Aryan Shah has been named as the reserve player.

Yuki Bhambri’s absence, attributed to undisclosed reasons, creates a potential gap in the doubles lineup. While Bhambri hasn’t clarified his withdrawal, sources suggest his omission from the Paris Olympics team might be a contributing factor.
The AITA maintains that Rohan Bopanna, as a top-ranked player, had the prerogative to choose his Olympics partner, which happened to be Balaji.
With Bhambri’s absence, the responsibility of doubles might fall on Ramkumar Ramanathan, who might be required to compete in both singles and doubles matches. The team management is exploring various combinations, including pairing Balaji with either Poonacha or Ramanathan.
Rohit Rajpal returns as captain after missing the Pakistan tie due to personal reasons. The AITA opted for Ashutosh Singh as the new coach after considering several candidates, including M Balachandran and even former players like Somdev Devvarman and Aditya Sachdeva.





Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

Vijay Raaz REMOVED from Son of Sardaar 2 Over ‘Worse’ Behaviour; He Claims ‘I Didn’t Greet Ajay Devgn…’
Vijay Raaz REMOVED from Son of Sardaar 2 Over ‘Worse’ Behaviour; He Claims ‘I Didn’t Greet Ajay Devgn…’
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
ঢাকাতেও রাত দখল, ১৫ বছরে সংঘটিত ধর্ষণের বিচারসহ ১৩ দাবি মেয়েদের
ঢাকাতেও রাত দখল, ১৫ বছরে সংঘটিত ধর্ষণের বিচারসহ ১৩ দাবি মেয়েদের
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
চিকিৎসককে ধর্ষণের পর খুন: বিক্ষোভ ছড়িয়েছে ভারতজুড়ে
চিকিৎসককে ধর্ষণের পর খুন: বিক্ষোভ ছড়িয়েছে ভারতজুড়ে
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
লক্ষ্মীপুরে ৬ লাখ টাকার জেরে দেবর কর্তৃক ভাবীর উপর নির্যাতনের অভিযোগ
লক্ষ্মীপুরে ৬ লাখ টাকার জেরে দেবর কর্তৃক ভাবীর উপর নির্যাতনের অভিযোগ
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
অস্ত্র বেচতে এসে ‘গোয়েন্দা জালে’ ধরা বিএনপি নেতা

অস্ত্র বেচতে এসে ‘গোয়েন্দা জালে’ ধরা বিএনপি নেতা

 র‌্যাব-৭, চট্টগ্রাম এর অভিযানে চট্টগ্রাম মহানগরীর কর্ণফুলী এলাকা হতে ৯,৮৫০ পিস ইয়াবা ট্যাবলেট উদ্ধারসহ ০৪জন মাদক ব্যবসায়ী আটক; মাদক পরিবহনে ব্যবহৃত ০১ টি প্রাইভেটকার জব্দ।

র‌্যাব-৭, চট্টগ্রাম এর অভিযানে চট্টগ্রাম মহানগরীর কর্ণফুলী এলাকা হতে ৯,৮৫০ পিস ইয়াবা ট্যাবলেট উদ্ধারসহ ০৪জন মাদক ব্যবসায়ী আটক; মাদক পরিবহনে ব্যবহৃত ০১ টি প্রাইভেটকার জব্দ।

 Farhan Akhtar Recalls Getting Dumped By A Girlfriend During His Goa Trip: ‘I Drove Myself Back…’

Farhan Akhtar Recalls Getting Dumped By A Girlfriend During His Goa Trip: ‘I Drove Myself Back…’

 শিশু অধিকার বাস্তবায়নে সারাদেশে স্বেচ্ছাসেবক নিযুক্ত করলো এএসডি

শিশু অধিকার বাস্তবায়নে সারাদেশে স্বেচ্ছাসেবক নিযুক্ত করলো এএসডি

 যশোর থেকে ঢাকা পৌনে ২ ঘণ্টায় ট্রেনে

যশোর থেকে ঢাকা পৌনে ২ ঘণ্টায় ট্রেনে

 নিউ লাইন ক্লোথিংসের লভ্যাংশ প্রদান না করায় বিএসইসির কমিটি গঠন – Corporate Sangbad

নিউ লাইন ক্লোথিংসের লভ্যাংশ প্রদান না করায় বিএসইসির কমিটি গঠন – Corporate Sangbad

 আ’লীগ নেতার বাড়িতে হামলার প্রতিবাদে সাবেক কৃষিমন্ত্রীর বিরুদ্ধে মানববন্ধন

আ’লীগ নেতার বাড়িতে হামলার প্রতিবাদে সাবেক কৃষিমন্ত্রীর বিরুদ্ধে মানববন্ধন

 Considered Close Aide of Former UP CM Kalyan Singh, BL Verma Now in Team Modi 2.0

Considered Close Aide of Former UP CM Kalyan Singh, BL Verma Now in Team Modi 2.0

 Hrithik Roshan’s First Look from Action Thriller Vikram Vedha Revealed on Actor’s Birthday

Hrithik Roshan’s First Look from Action Thriller Vikram Vedha Revealed on Actor’s Birthday

 Sara Ali Khan Gets Trolled for Avoiding Paparazzi And Fans Who Wanted Selfies; Video Goes Viral

Sara Ali Khan Gets Trolled for Avoiding Paparazzi And Fans Who Wanted Selfies; Video Goes Viral