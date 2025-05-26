Advertise here
সোমবার , ২৬ মে ২০২৫ | ১২ই জ্যৈষ্ঠ, ১৪৩২ বঙ্গাব্দ
  খেলাধুলা

Sunil Gavaskar’s message to captain Shubman Gill: ‘Behaviour more important than performance’ | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
মে ২৬, ২০২৫ ২:২৯ অপরাহ্ণ
Shubman Gill and Sunil Gavaskar

Legendary India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar has advised India’s new Test captain Shubman Gill to be mindful of his behavior when he leads the team, starting against England from June 20.“There is always pressure on the player who gets elected as India’s captain, as there is a big difference between being a member of the team and being the captain,” Gavaskar told Sports Tak.“Because when you are a team member, you generally just interact with players close to you, but when you become the captain, you should behave in a way that the other players in the team respect you, and a captain’s behavior is more important than his performance,” he added.The 25-year-old Gill was named Rohit Sharma’s successor on Saturday, when the selectors announced the team for the five-Test series in England.

Shubman Gill story: From a remote village near the border to India’s Test captain

“To be able to get this opportunity is a great honor… it’s a big responsibility,” Gill said in a video released by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).“I’m looking forward to this exciting opportunity, and I think the upcoming series in England is going to be a very exciting one,” he added.“I believe in leading by example — not just by performance, but, I think, off the field by discipline and hard work.”Gill will take charge of a team in transition after the shock retirements of stalwarts Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli — who resigned within days of each other this month.Who’s that IPL player?“As a captain, a leader should be able to know when to step in, but also when to give space to the players,” he said.“Because everyone has had a different life and grown up differently, everyone has a different personality.“A good leader should always be able to know what makes his players perform their best.”


