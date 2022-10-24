সোমবার , ২৪ অক্টোবর ২০২২ | ৮ই কার্তিক, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  খেলাধুলা

Superb Dembele guides Barcelona to win over Athletic Bilbao | Football News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
অক্টোবর ২৪, ২০২২ ১০:৫১ পূর্বাহ্ণ
1666587116 photo


Ousmane Dembele scored and provided assists for Sergi Roberto, Robert Lewandowski and Ferran Torres as Barcelona cruised past Athletic Bilbao 4-0 in LaLiga on Sunday.
Barcelona remain second in the standings on 28 points, three behind leaders Real Madrid and five clear of third-placed Atletico Madrid.
Athletic Bilbao manager Ernesto Valverde was returning to Camp Nou for the first time after having been sacked by Barcelona in January 2020.
The Basque side had a great start to the season, climbing to third in the standings at one point, but after four consecutive weeks without a win, they sit sixth on 18 points.
After his team got completely outclassed in their 3-1 loss at Real Madrid last week, Barca manager Xavi Hernandez said he was going to shake things up and he kept his word.
On Sunday, he changed from Barca’s usual 4-3-3 system to a 4-2-3-1 with Lewandowski as the target man upfront, giving Dembele the space and creative freedom to thrive.
The hosts scored three times in 10 minutes in the first half, starting with Dembele’s towering header from close range in the 12th minute.
The French forward then put Roberto through with some brilliant one touch build-up play in the 18th minute, with the Spanish full back’s strike bouncing in off a defender past a helpless Unai Simon.
Four minutes later, Dembele ran down the right channel before crossing to Lewandowski who swivelled and finished with a powerful shot.
After thumping Villarreal in midweek, Barca were well on their way to another victory. However, there was concern for midfielder Gavi who was in tears when substituted midway through the first half, having received a knock to his groin area.
The 18-year-old has become an important part of Xavi’s side and is also a key component of the Spain squad heading to the World Cup in Qatar next month.
“It looks like it’s not serious, it was a hard blow to the muscle, but we have to wait until tomorrow for the medical test,” Xavi told Movistar Plus.
“Dembele was as brilliant as all our players upfront have been performing. I have great faith in our team going forward.”
Barca took their foot off the gas after the break but there was still time for Dembele to deliver another assist less than 20 minutes before the end, playing the ball in from the left touchline for Torres to score from close range.





Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

wm CHITAGAON 6
‘ইতিহাসের খসড়া’ সুহৃদ সম্মিলনী গঠন
বাংলাদেশ
1666587116 photo
Superb Dembele guides Barcelona to win over Athletic Bilbao | Football News
খেলাধুলা
7
সকাল সকাল চা পান শরীরের নানান সমস্যার জন্ম দেয়, ডায়াবেটিস, হাই ব্লাডপ্রেশার বা গ্যাসের সমস্যা বাড়িয়ে তোলে ৷ Morning Bed Tea will bring so many health Problem. – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
untitled design 17 11
Kangana Ranaut Shares a Meme For ‘Bollywood Friends’ She Hurt, Says They ‘Deserve It’
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Slower Masturbation Techniques, Increased Foreplay Can Help Men with Problems of Premature Ejaculation, Writes Expert
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
aksdhasd
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

সর্বশেষ - বিনোদন

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - বিনোদন

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
Naogaon Pic 20.07.22

নওগাঁয় আরও ১৯৭ গৃহহীন পরিবার পাচ্ছে নতুন ঘর

 hpi 16

গ্রীষ্মের ফ্যাশনে পান একজোড়া গোলাপি ওষ্ঠযুগল! কালো ছোপ দূর করতে কী কী করবেন – News18 Bangla

 wm India Riserve 23 July 2022

ভারতের বৈদেশিক মুদ্রার রিজার্ভ ২০ মাসের মধ্যে সর্বনিম্ন

 studio project 2 38

5 Bitter Food Items That Are a Must For Your Good Health

 155924kalerkantho 19 06 12 ak 6

জীবনের প্রথম নিয়োগ পরীক্ষায় অংশ নিয়ে সার্জেন্ট হয়েছি

 wm zuboleague1

জামালপুর জেলা যুবলীগ সভাপতি ও সাধারণ সম্পাদককে অব্যাহতি

 christmas dry fruit cake recipe

Wondering How to Make a Simple Cake at Home? Try These Easy Homemade Recipes Today!

 feareast islami life ins

দর পতনের শীর্ষে ফারইস্ট ইসলামী লাইফ ইন্স্যুরেন্স – Corporate Sangbad

 untitled 1 34

Aware of These Dangerous Bugs in Cauliflower? Here’s What You Need to do Find Them

 nokia purebook pro 16462261433x2 11

আলু, পেঁয়াজ, বেগুন এসবই এখন কন্ডোম! ভেজিটেবল কন্ডোমে দ্বিগুন মজা! সঙ্গমে নতুন উত্তেজনা