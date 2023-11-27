Suresh Raina: Indian cricket fraternity extends birthday wishes to Suresh Raina | Cricket News

Check out the wishes here:

NEW DELHI: The Indian cricket community came together on Monday to celebrate the 37th birthday of former middle-order batter Suresh Raina . Wishes poured in on social media platforms, with the Board of Control for Cricket in India ( BCCI ) leading the way in extending their heartfelt greetings to the cricketer.Raina, known for his explosive batting style and agility on the field, has been a stalwart in Indian cricket.His contributions to the team during his international career and in domestic tournaments have left an indelible mark on the sport.Fans and fellow cricketers joined in the celebrations, sharing fond memories and expressing admiration for Raina’s cricketing journey. The left-handed batter, who has been a part of numerous memorable moments in Indian cricket, continues to be a beloved figure among cricket enthusiasts.“322 intl. matches 7988 intl. runs 2011 World Cup & 2013 Champions Trophy-winner Here’s wishing @ImRaina a very Happy Birthday #TeamIndia,” tweeted BCCI.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Raina’s Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise also extended their birthday greetings to a once integral middle-order batter of their side.

“Wishing our Chinna Thala a tremendous happiness and a positive year ahead!,” tweeted CSK.

Former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan also tweeted, “Happy birthday brother @ImRaina have a great year ahead. Lots of love.”

Suresh Raina: A stalwart in Indian cricket

Former middle-order batter Suresh Raina, who turned 37, is being celebrated as one of the finest contributors to Indian cricket. Recognized as one of the best middle-order batters produced by India, Raina achieved a historic milestone by becoming the first Indian player to score a century across all formats of the game.

In his Test career spanning 18 matches, Raina showcased his prowess by amassing 768 runs at an average of 26.48. His Test journey included a century and seven fifties, with the highest score being 120.

However, it was in the One Day Internationals (ODIs) that Raina truly excelled. Playing 226 ODIs, he scored 5,615 runs at an impressive average of 35.31 and a striking strike rate of 93.50. Raina notched up five centuries and 36 fifties in this format, with a best score of 116*.

Raina’s impact was also evident in the T20 Internationals, where he participated in 78 matches, accumulating 1,605 runs at an average of 29.18 and an explosive strike rate of 134.87. His T20I innings featured a memorable century and five fifties, with a highest score of 101.

The left-handed batter etched his name in cricket history by being part of the Indian team that secured victory in the ICC Cricket World Cup in 2011 and the ICC Champions Trophy in 2013. Raina’s performances in crucial knockout games, particularly his knocks of 34* against Australia in the 2011 World Cup quarterfinals and 36* against Pakistan in the semis, remain etched in the memory of cricket fans.

In the Indian Premier League (IPL), Raina showcased his consistency and prowess while representing Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Gujarat Lions (2016-2017). With 5,528 runs in 205 matches at an average of 32.51 and a remarkable strike rate of over 136.73, Raina is the fifth-highest run-scorer in IPL history. Termed as ‘Mr IPL’ for his remarkable performances across seasons, he scored a century and 39 fifties, with the highest score of 100*. Raina played a pivotal role in CSK’s four IPL title victories.