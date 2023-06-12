সোমবার , ১২ জুন ২০২৩ | ২৯শে জ্যৈষ্ঠ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  খেলাধুলা

Suresh Raina’s name in Lanka Premier League 2023 player auction list | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
জুন ১২, ২০২৩ ১০:২৩ অপরাহ্ণ
1686587030 photo


NEW DELHI: Suresh Raina, the former Indian cricketer and a key player for the Chennai Super Kings side in the Indian Premier League (IPL), is set to feature in the upcoming Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2023 auction.
The auction is scheduled to take place in Colombo on June 14, with the tournament itself commencing on July 31.
Raina, known for his powerful batting at the top of the order, has been a consistent performer in the IPL. He participated in every season of the tournament from 2008 to 2021, except for 2020 when he returned to India due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
With 205 IPL matches under his belt, Raina has amassed over 5500 runs, including an unbeaten century.

4

During his IPL career, Raina represented both the Chennai Super Kings and the Gujarat Lions. In domestic tournaments, he played for the Uttar Pradesh team.
However, in order to participate in franchise leagues outside of India, players are required to announce their retirement from all forms of competitive domestic cricket as per the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) rules.
It is worth noting that other players, such as Unmukt Chand and Harmeet Singh, who have also retired from all forms of domestic cricket, have made similar moves to migrate to the United States and have previously played in leagues like the Big Bash League.





Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

wm SP Babul Akter Photo With Mitu 11 05 2021 750x563 1 750x563 1 750x563 1
ফাতেমা পিবিআইয়ের পালিত মেয়ে— জেরায় বাবুলের আইনজীবী
বাংলাদেশ
1686587030 photo
Suresh Raina’s name in Lanka Premier League 2023 player auction list | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা
WhatsApp Image 2023 06 12 at 20.50.41 6
Relationship Tips: এই ৫ টি কাজ ভুলেও করবেন না! সম্পর্কে ধরতে পারে চিঁড়
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
anusha dandekar ovarian surgery
Anusha Dandekar Opens Up On Her Ovarian Lump Removal Surgery, ‘Recovery Has Been Pretty Intense’
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
wm eden college lra leader okl

সিদ্ধান্ত বদল, অনশন করবেন না ইডেন কলেজ ছাত্রলীগের বহিষ্কৃতরা

 wm Sharmin Akhi

অভিনেত্রী শারমিন আঁখির অবস্থা আশঙ্কাজনক

 28 2

ঝিনাইদহে হত্যা মামলার প্রধান আসামী গ্রেফতার – Corporate Sangbad

 11 3

বাংলাদেশ এখন বিনিয়োগকারীদের জন্য আকর্ষণীয় গন্তব্যে পরিণত হয়েছে : প্রধানমন্ত্রী

বড় ডিসপ্লে ও শক্তিশালী ব্যাটারি-সহ ভারতে লঞ্চ হল Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE, জেনে নিন দাম

 1685317135 photo

EPL: Man United claim comeback win over Fulham to end season in third | Football News

 wm Child Rape Situation 2020 Illustration

মায়ের বিরুদ্ধে ধর্ষণে সহায়তার অভিযোগ ১০ বছরের শিশুর

 9 13

আমরা ব্লু এবং গ্রিন বন্ডকে উৎসাহিত করছি : বিএসইসি চেয়ারম্যান – Corporate Sangbad

 mission cindrella

Akshay Kumar Wraps Shoot of His Next Film with Ranjit M Tewari Abroad

 DSE CSE

পুঁজিবাজার বন্ধ সোমবার | ডিএমপি নিউজ