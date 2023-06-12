Suresh Raina’s name in Lanka Premier League 2023 player auction list | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: Suresh Raina , the former Indian cricketer and a key player for the Chennai Super Kings side in the Indian Premier League ( IPL ), is set to feature in the upcoming Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2023 auction.The auction is scheduled to take place in Colombo on June 14, with the tournament itself commencing on July 31.Raina, known for his powerful batting at the top of the order, has been a consistent performer in the IPL. He participated in every season of the tournament from 2008 to 2021, except for 2020 when he returned to India due to the COVID-19 pandemic.With 205 IPL matches under his belt, Raina has amassed over 5500 runs, including an unbeaten century.

During his IPL career, Raina represented both the Chennai Super Kings and the Gujarat Lions. In domestic tournaments, he played for the Uttar Pradesh team.

However, in order to participate in franchise leagues outside of India, players are required to announce their retirement from all forms of competitive domestic cricket as per the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) rules.

It is worth noting that other players, such as Unmukt Chand and Harmeet Singh, who have also retired from all forms of domestic cricket, have made similar moves to migrate to the United States and have previously played in leagues like the Big Bash League.