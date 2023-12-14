Suryakumar Yadav equals Rohit Sharma, Glenn Maxwell’s record for most T20I hundreds | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: There’s no stopping Suryakumar Yadav when it comes to T20I cricket. The Indian skipper achieved another milestone in his illustrious career during the third and final T20I against South Africa in Johannesburg on Thursday.The top-ranked T20I batter Surya smashed his fourth T20I century to draw level with Rohit Sharma and Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell ‘s record for most T20I hundreds.The 33-year-old Surya exhibited a faster rate of converting fifties into hundreds compared to Rohit and Maxwell. He needed only 57 innings to reach his 4th century whereas Maxwell and Rohit took 92 and 140 innings respectively.

Surya took South Africa bowlers to the cleaners to slam his record-equalling ton off 55 balls. But he could not last till the end, giving a catch to Matthew Breetzke at the edge of the ropes off Lizaad Williams.

He also became the second highest batter to hit most sixes for India in the shortest format of the game.

He went past Virat Kohli ‘s tally of 117 sixes in 107 innings. Surya had 115 sixes before this match and hammered eight sixes during the course of his century.

In the second T20I, Suryakumar owned the record by becoming the joint fastest Indian batter to complete 2000 runs in T20 Internationals.

He tied the record with star Kohli as both the batters took 56 innings to reach the landmark. In terms of balls taken, the top-ranked Surya became the fastest batter to complete 2000 runs (1164 balls) in the shortest format of the game.

Most T20I hundreds

4 – Suryakumar Yadav

4 – Rohit Sharma

4 – Glenn Maxwell

3 – Babar Azam

3 – Sabawoon Davizi

3 – Colin Munro