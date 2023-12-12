মঙ্গলবার , ১২ ডিসেম্বর ২০২৩ | ২৮শে অগ্রহায়ণ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
Suryakumar Yadav equals Virat Kohli’s record in T20Is | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav kicked off the South African tour with a new record to his name as he became the joint fastest Indian batter to complete 2000 runs in T20 Internationals.
Surya achieved the milestone during the second T20I of the three-match series against South Africa which. He tied the record with star India batter Virat Kohli as both the batters took 56 innings to reach the landmark.

In terms of balls taken, the top-ranked Surya became the fastest batter to complete 2000 runs (1164 balls) in the shortest format of the game.
Later on, Surya went on to own another record by becoming the first Indian captain to score fifty in South Africa in a T20I game before being dismissed for 56. He smashed five fours and three sixes during his 36-ball knock.
In the fastest to reach 2000 runs list, former Pakistan skipper Babar Azam and wicket-keeper batter Mohammad Rizwan share the record with both the batters taking 52 innings.
Indian wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul achieved the 2000-run milestone in T20 Internationals in 58 innings, securing the fourth position.
Meanwhile, Australia’s Aaron Finch occupies the fifth spot, having reached the same milestone in 62 innings.

Virat Kohli wins player of the tournament at ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023

Talking about the match, South Africa skipper Aiden Markram won the toss and sent India in to bat at St George’s Park in Gqeberha.
Both teams are missing several key players, who are being rested ahead of a Test series at the end of the tour.
The first match in the three-game series was rained off without a ball bowled in Durban on Sunday.





