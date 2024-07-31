বুধবার , ৩১ জুলাই ২০২৪ | ১৬ই শ্রাবণ, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
  খেলাধুলা

Suryakumar Yadav joins elite list in T20Is after series win against Sri Lanka | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
জুলাই ৩১, ২০২৪ ১২:০২ অপরাহ্ণ
Suryakumar Yadav joins elite list in T20Is after series win against Sri Lanka | Cricket News



NEW DELHI: Suryakumar Yadav, India T20 Internationals captain, has joined the prestigious list of cricketers with the most Player of the Series awards in T20Is. This achievement, marked by his fifth such accolade, places him just behind Virat Kohli, who leads with six awards.
Yadav now shares this distinction with Bangladesh’s Shakib Al Hasan and Australia’s David Warner.
Yadav’s journey to this milestone has been impressive, underpinned by his aggressive batting and ability to perform under pressure. So far, he has played 71 T20Is, amassing 2432 runs at an average of 42.67. His recent performances have cemented his position in the team and earned him recognition as one of the most formidable T20I players globally. His Player of the Series awards have stemmed from match-winning performances, highlighting his consistency and importance to the Indian cricket team.
Joining the ranks of Shakib Al Hasan and David Warner, who have been pillars for their respective teams, underscores Yadav’s significant impact in international cricket.

Shakib is known for his all-round capabilities, while Warner is renowned for his explosive batting. Yadav’s inclusion in this elite list reflects his calibre and potential to shape the future of T20 cricket.
Meanwhile, Yadav and head coach Gautam Gambhir have kickstarted their new partnership with a 3-0 T20I series win over Sri Lanka. This victory marked a successful beginning for Gambhir’s tenure as head coach and highlighted Yadav’s crucial role in leading the team to success.
Each of Yadav’s Player of the Series awards has come through match-winning performances, demonstrating his consistency and vital role in the team.





