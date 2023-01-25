বুধবার , ২৫ জানুয়ারি ২০২৩ | ১১ই মাঘ, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  খেলাধুলা

Suryakumar Yadav named ICC Men’s Cricketer of the Year | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
জানুয়ারি ২৫, ২০২৩ ৬:১১ অপরাহ্ণ
1674648719 photo



msid 97313901,imgsize 34696

DUBAI: Swashbuckling India middle-order batsman Suryakumar Yadav, who had an outstanding run in the shortest format in year 2022, was on Wednesday named the ICC Men’s Cricketer of the Year by the sports’ global governing body.
Surya had a phenomenal run last year where he broke a plethora of records in the T20Is.
Popularly known as ‘SKY’, the 32-year-old amassed 1164 runs in 31 T20I matches at an average of 46.56 and a strike-rate of 187.43 last year.
He beat the likes of Sam Curran, Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan and Zimbabwe’s batting all-rounder Sikandar Raza for the top honour.
However, India vice-captain and last year’s Cricketer of the Year Smriti Mandhana lost out to Australia’s Tahlia McGrath in the women’s category.
In 2022, Surya became just the second batter to make more than 1,000 runs in a calendar year in T20Is and ended the year as the highest run-getter.
Surya hit a stunning 68 sixes during the year, easily the most recorded by anyone in a year in the format’s history.
The Indian was the key batter for his team through the year, smashing two hundreds and nine half-centuries.
Surya was at his stupendous best during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia, recording three fifties in six innings and averaging nearly 60. Notably, his strike-rate was yet again right up there at 189.68.
Having already recorded a ton earlier in the year, Suryakumar continued his brilliant year after the multi-nation tournament, making his second hundred in T20Is in the bilateral series in New Zealand.
Surya also became the top-ranked T20 player, achieving a career-high 890 rating points.
(With inputs from PTI)





Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

wm Birth Certificate 24 January 2023
‘অরক্ষিত’ জন্ম নিবন্ধন সার্ভার, ভূত কি সর্ষের ভেতর?
বাংলাদেশ
1674648719 photo
Suryakumar Yadav named ICC Men’s Cricketer of the Year | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা
pregnancy
Pregnancy Journey | মাতৃত্বের সফর হোক নিরাপদ, সুন্দর ভাবে আসুক সন্তান! ফিটাল মেডিসিনের এই বিষয়গুলো অবশ্যই জানুন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
aishwarya rajesh
Aishwarya Rajesh expresses her opinion on women prohibited from entering Sabarimala temple while menstruating
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
fish pulao

ফিশ পোলাও রেসিপি, fish pulao recipe– News18 Bangla

 1622083699 photo

UEFA fines Ibrahimovic 50,000 euros for links to betting company | Football News

 SAVE 20210714 141050

[১] মালদ্বীপের ধর্ম মন্ত্রীর সঙ্গে দূতাবাসের সাক্ষাৎ

 untitled design 33 1

Vijayakanth’s Photo With Ex-Cricketer Brian Lara is Viral Again

 wm shabiprobi odcdjcd cj ok

আহত শিক্ষার্থীদের চিকিৎসার খরচ দেবে শাবিপ্রবি প্রশাসন

 1661149487 photo

FTX Crypto Cup: Praggnanandhaa beats Carlsen in final round but loses out on top prize | Chess News

 untitled 3 25

From History to Celebrations, All You Need to Know

 salman and shehnaaz

Salman Khan’s Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali Likely To Release On His Birthday Weekend, Shehnaaz Gill Shares Childhood Pic

 1628986526 photo

Vinesh Phogat sends apology to WFI, may still not be allowed to compete at Worlds | More sports News

 received 1259794897883524

মেহেরপুরে বিভিন্ন ব্র্যান্ডের মদ, গাঁজা ও ইয়াবা মহিলাসহ ৩ জনকে কে আটক করেছে ডিবি।