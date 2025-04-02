Suryakumar Yadav set to follow Yashasvi Jaiswal from Mumbai to Goa? | Cricket News

Yashasvi Jaiswal and Suryakumar Yadav

There seems to be a coup underway in Mumbai cricket as hours after Yashasvi Jaiswal sent an email seeking a No Objection Certificate (NOC), another star India batter is learnt to be on his way out too.

While no final decision has been taken, there is a possibility of India T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav following his Mumbai teammate to Goa.

The Goa Cricket Association (GCA) is currently reaching out to players across the country after they were promoted to the Elite Group in the Ranji Trophy. While the talks with Jaiswal materialised a few days back, it is learnt that the discussions are underway with Surya.

The TimesofIndia.com has also learnt that Hyderabad captain Tilak Varma has also been approached. When contacted, GCA secretary Shambha Desai didn’t give any details but said they will be finalising their remaining professional players shortly.

“We are currently in talks with many players from the country. I can’t give you a name right now. We will be finalising other professional players soon,” Desai tells TimesofIndia.com.

In fact, rumour mills suggest Surya is actually playing the lead role in getting players to consider a move. On Wednesday afternoon, Mumbai Cricket Association president Ajinkya Naik was learnt to be locked in meetings to discuss these developments.

Jaiswal has already sought a NOC from the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) and Desai reveals they reached out to the youngster over a week back.

“We reached out to Jaiswal some 8-10 days back, he got back to us after thinking over it and now that he has asked for a NOC, the formalities and the required paperwork will be completed,” adds Desai.

The move has raised plenty of eyebrows but those tracking developments feel some incidents could have contributed to the move. Jaiswal was sent off the field by Ajinkya Rahane, the current Mumbai red-ball captain, during a 2022 Duleep Trophy fixture between West Zone and South Zone and there have been strong murmurs of unrest in the Mumbai dressing room since that incident.

Even in the last domestic season, Jaiswal, who was set to play the Ranji Trophy semi-final vs Vidarbha complained of pain in the ankle and returned home from Nagpur. He had earlier played vs J&K at home when he opened the innings with Rohit Sharma and returned with scores of 4 & 26.

It is further understood that Jaiswal did consult with his senior Mumbai teammates before making the move and captaincy ambition could have also played a role in him sending that email on Wednesday. The timing, however, seems a bit off as the Indian Premier League (IPL) is underway and he had a travel day with the Rajasthan Royals (RR) unit who are set to play Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Chandigarh on April 5.

The team managing his commitments maintained silence over the development and even his family members are surprised.