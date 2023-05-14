রবিবার , ১৪ মে ২০২৩ | ৩১শে বৈশাখ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  খেলাধুলা

Swiatek sweeps into Italian Open last 16, Medvedev triumphs | Tennis News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
মে ১৪, ২০২৩ ৮:৫৫ অপরাহ্ণ
1684076161 photo


ROME: Iga Swiatek cruised into the last 16 of the Italian Open on Sunday after thrashing Lesia Tsurenko 6-2, 6-0, while Daniil Medvedev beat Emil Ruusuvuori 6-4, 6-2.
Losing finalist in Madrid last weekend, Swiatek looked again in imperious form in the tournament she won last year before going on to blitz the French Open.
The 21-year-old is trying for her third straight Rome title and made light work of Tsurenko after a slightly bumpy start.
Swiatek lost the first two games but then rattled off 12 in a row in a powerful demonstration of why she is world number one and favourite for Roland Garros.

womentennis
taboola.com,1209195,DIRECT,c228e6794e811952 spotx.tv,71451,RESELLER spotxchange.com,71451,RESELLER pubmatic.com,156307,RESELLER appnexus.com,3364,RESELLER indexexchange.com,183756,RESELLER contextweb.com,560382,RESELLER tremorhub.com,z87wm,RESELLER rubiconproject.com,16698,RESELLER openx.com,539154393,RESELLER freewheel.tv,799921,RESELLER smartadserver.com,3563,RESELLER beachfront.com,13749,RESELLER emxdgt.com,1643,RESELLER improvedigital.com,1577,RESELLER video.unrulymedia.com,1166984029,RESELLER inmobi.com,a985e39014a94721a8e97c929d32ef9d,RESELLER pubnative.net,1007180,RESELLER smaato.com,1100047487,RESELLER synacor.com,82376,RESELLER sonobi.com,9a1db44c9c,RESELLER yahoo.com,59189,RESELLER imds.tv,82376,RESELLER yahoo.com,59177,RESELLER vidoomy.com,2717565,RESELLER

Swiatek now faces either Donna Vekic or Ljudmila Samsonova in the fourth round after extending her winning streak in the Italian capital to 13 matches.
Her bid for a Rome hat-trick will be helped by five of the world’s top 10 women players being eliminated early, world number eight Maria Sakkari the latest victim after she was beaten 7-5, 6-3 by Marketa Vondrousova.
Sakkari joins world number two Aryna Sabalenka, third-ranked Jessica Pegula, world number four Caroline Garcia and seventh ranked Ons Jabeur in being dumped out of the tournament.
In the men’s draw Medvedev came through in straight sets against Ruusuvuori to claim his first ever win at the Foro Italico courts.
The former US Open champion won a second round match which was postponed to Sunday due to the torrential rain which hit the Italian capital on Saturday.
In much balmier conditions the world number three was dominant on a clay court surface he is famous for not liking.
Few would back him to go deep in Rome but his performances on clay have improved, reaching the quarter-finals at the Monte Carlo Masters.
Medvedev will face Bernabe Zapata Miralles in the third round.
Stefanos Tsitsipas will take on home hope Lorenzo Sonego after finishing off Nuno Borges 6-3, 6-3 in a match interrupted by Saturday’s rain with the world number five already well on his way to victory.





Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

wm ssc soronjam 1
সোমবার সব বোর্ডের এসএসসি পরীক্ষা স্থগিত
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
wm CTG electric
বিদ্যুতের তার ছিঁড়ে চলন্ত রিকশায়, প্রাণ গেল চালকের
বাংলাদেশ
1684076161 photo
Swiatek sweeps into Italian Open last 16, Medvedev triumphs | Tennis News
খেলাধুলা
FotoJet 2023 05 14T173556.204
কোন উপহারে চমকে দেবেন মা-কে, মাদার্স ডে-তে রইল সেরা কিছু সারপ্রাইজ প্ল্যান – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
arjun kapoor ranthambore

Arjun Kapoor’s Exciting Reel From Ranthambore Captures Gf Malaika Arora, Varun Dhawan and Others, Watch

 wm Nanok mohammadpur

ষড়যন্ত্র প্রতিহতে নেতাকর্মীদের প্রস্তুত থাকার আহ্বান নানকের

 dhaka bank 1

বন্ড ইস্যু করবে ঢাকা ব্যাংক – Corporate Sangbad

 untitled design 7 31

Check Full List For the Hindu Month of Phalgun

 IMG 20211003 182554

গলাচিপায়  মধ্যরাত থেকে   ২২ দিন ইলিশ ধরা নিষিদ্ধ

 1676092607 photo

India vs Australia 1st Test Live cricket score, Day 3: India lead go past 150

 Film Review Everybodys Talking About Jamie 97559

Drag Queen Dreams In ‘Talking About Jamie’

 Paneer

Paneer for Weight Loss|| ওজন কমাতে পনির! আদৌ কি কাজ হয়? কী বলছেন বিশেষজ্ঞরা?

 ooaaa

লকডাউনের পর বাড়ি থেকে বেরোচ্ছেন? তাহলে অবশ্যই মেনে চলুন এই নিয়মগুলি– News18 Bangla

 wm Rezaul Karim Chowdhury 1

সিডিএর ঘাড়ে দায় চাপালেন মেয়র