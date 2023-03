Swiss Open: Treesa and Gayatri exit in first round | Badminton News

NEW DELHI: The Indian women’s doubles pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand suffered a shock first round exit from the Swiss Open Super 300 on Tuesday night.

The All England Championships semi-finalists lost 14-21, 14-21 to second-seeded Indonesian pair of Apriyani Rahayu and Siti Fadia Silva in 41 minutes in the opening round.

Treesa and Gayatri had made a sensational run in the All England Championships women’s doubles last week before losing in the semifinals.

Meanwhile, Malvika Bansod qualified for the main draw of the women’s singles after beating USA’s Lauren Lam 21-17, 21-7 in the qualifying round.

The women’s doubles pair of Sikki Reddy and Arathi Sara Sunil also made it to the main draw after beating Paula Lynn Cao Hok and Lauren Lam 21-15, 15-21, 21-18.

The mixed doubles pair of Rohan Kapoor and Sikki Reddy notched up a 21-17, 15-21, 21-18 win over Germany’s Patrick Scheiel and Franziska Volkmann to book a berth in the main draw.

However, Meiraba Luwang Maisnam and Priyanshu Rajawat couldn’t qualify for the main draw. Rohan Kapoor and B Sumeeth Reddy also lost in the first round of men’s doubles qualification.

On Wednesday, PV Sindhu, seeded fourth in the tournament, will look to snap her three first-round exits on the trot this season when she faces local player Jenjira Stadelmann in women’s singles.

Kidambi Srikanth , HS Prannoy and Lakshya Sen will also begin their campaign in men’s singles.

