বুধবার , ২২ মার্চ ২০২৩ | ৮ই চৈত্র, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  খেলাধুলা

Swiss Open: Treesa and Gayatri exit in first round | Badminton News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
মার্চ ২২, ২০২৩ ১:২১ অপরাহ্ণ
1679469709 photo



msid 98901420,imgsize 51330

NEW DELHI: The Indian women’s doubles pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand suffered a shock first round exit from the Swiss Open Super 300 on Tuesday night.
The All England Championships semi-finalists lost 14-21, 14-21 to second-seeded Indonesian pair of Apriyani Rahayu and Siti Fadia Silva in 41 minutes in the opening round.
Treesa and Gayatri had made a sensational run in the All England Championships women’s doubles last week before losing in the semifinals.
Meanwhile, Malvika Bansod qualified for the main draw of the women’s singles after beating USA’s Lauren Lam 21-17, 21-7 in the qualifying round.
The women’s doubles pair of Sikki Reddy and Arathi Sara Sunil also made it to the main draw after beating Paula Lynn Cao Hok and Lauren Lam 21-15, 15-21, 21-18.
The mixed doubles pair of Rohan Kapoor and Sikki Reddy notched up a 21-17, 15-21, 21-18 win over Germany’s Patrick Scheiel and Franziska Volkmann to book a berth in the main draw.
However, Meiraba Luwang Maisnam and Priyanshu Rajawat couldn’t qualify for the main draw. Rohan Kapoor and B Sumeeth Reddy also lost in the first round of men’s doubles qualification.
On Wednesday, PV Sindhu, seeded fourth in the tournament, will look to snap her three first-round exits on the trot this season when she faces local player Jenjira Stadelmann in women’s singles.
Kidambi Srikanth, HS Prannoy and Lakshya Sen will also begin their campaign in men’s singles.
(With inputs from PTI)





Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

wm Adalot Edit
অর্থ আত্মসাৎ: জীবন বীমা’র কর্মকর্তার কারাদণ্ড
বাংলাদেশ
1679469709 photo
Swiss Open: Treesa and Gayatri exit in first round | Badminton News
খেলাধুলা
samosa singara 1
Viral || Samosa BEST Price: সিঙাড়া দেখেই দিলখুশ? স্বাদে মজবে মন-প্রাণ…! দাম শুনলে লোকে বলে 'দোকানি সত্যিই বোকা!' কোথায় পাবেন এমন সিঙাড়ার হদিস?
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
untitled 1 158
Know South Actors Who Turned Directors And Delivered Hit Films
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
evaly savar ecommerce ecommerce barta

সাভারে ইভ্যালির ৪টি ওয়্যারহাউজ সিলগালা

 rsz 1dsc 0714 scaled

বিসিএস এর ‘ই-বর্জ্য ব্যবস্থাপনা’ শীর্ষক প্রশিক্ষণ কর্মশালা আয়োজিত

 IMG 20220507 WA0009

পাঁচবিবিতে
কলেজ ছাত্রীকে ধর্ষণের পর হত্যার অভিযোগ

 wm CTG Thief 1 25 October 2021

৩ ভাই মিলে ‘চোর চক্র’, ঘটিয়েছে ৪০০ চুরি!

 20 4

তিন বই না রাখার শর্তে আদর্শ প্রকাশনীর স্টল বরাদ্দ দিতে নির্দেশ – Corporate Sangbad

 Blood Sugar 00

আমলকি চা ডায়বেটিসের বিরুদ্ধে রুখে দাঁড়াবে অতি সহজেই শরীর ভাল রাখে ৷ Amla tea will reduce the blood sugar by which diabetes can be reduced. – News18 Bangla

 1635340916 photo

South Africa wait on De Kock explanation to decide his future | Cricket News

 1648622464 sleep with air conditioning 1

এয়ার কন্ডিশনার কিনতে গেলে বেশ কিছু বিষয় খেয়াল রাখতে এসি সংক্রান্ত বিষয়গুলি একবার খতিয়ে দেখতে হবে, খতিয়ে দেখাটা অত্যন্ত জরুরি ৷ There are so many points to be noted before buying air conditioner.বাজার থেকে এয়ার কন্ডিশনার কিনতে গেলে কেনার আগে বিশেষ কিছু বিষয় মাথায় রাখতে হবে সেগুলি হল এসি কেমন রকমের বিদ্যুতের খরচ করে কত সময় পর্যন্ত ঠান্ডা রাখে ঘর, বাজারের নানান ধরনের এয়ার কন্ডিশনার আছে, বাজারের নানান ধরেনর এসির মধ্যে অন্যতম স্প্লিট এসি, উইন্ডো এসি, ইভার্টার টেকনোলজি – News18 Bangla

 sunny leone madhuban

Music Company Confirms Replacing Old Song with New in 3 Days

 mirza ghalib

Romantic Couplets That Capture the Essence of Love