T20 World Cup: ‘Petrol nahi tha’: Navjot Singh Sidhu reveals super-sopper conked off during USA vs Ireland washout in Florida because it ran out of petrol

NEW DELHI: Florida ‘s unpredictable weather has been a significant concern for teams and players in the T20 World Cup over the past few days. Continuous rain has led to numerous ground inspections and ultimately resulted in back-to-back washouts.The unfavourable weather has brought bad luck for the Pakistan team, while the ICC has faced criticism for lack of facilities at venues in the US and the preparedness to tackle inclement weather, especially when it was known that the flood-hit Florida will face such situations.

The washed-out USA vs Ireland game in Lauderhill was an important Group A fixture that ended without a ball being bowled due to the wet outfield. The India vs Canada match at the same venue the following day met the same fate.

Voicing his frustration, former India opener Navjot Singh Sidhu emphasized that the International Cricket Council (ICC) should ensure that the outcomes of matches are determined by the teams’ skills rather than weather conditions.

In a Star Sports video on social media platform ‘X’, Sidhu expressed his discontent, stating, “There is a lot of room for improvement. The ICC should not let the weather dictate conditions; it should be based on the teams’ abilities. Yesterday, the super sopper conked off because ‘petrol nahi tha’ (it didn’t have petrol ), and the entire ground isn’t covered.”

Sidhu further highlighted the disparity between cricket and other sports, saying, “When you play basketball or rugby, the stadiums are fully covered. This is a great country with enough resources, so it’s essential to ensure that the teams’ abilities are fairly assessed. If strong teams fall behind due to rain, it takes the sting out of the tournament.”

The washout had a particularly harsh impact on Pakistan, who, after losing group matches to the USA and India earlier, had their chances of advancing in the tournament hanging by a thread. A win against Canada provided a glimmer of hope, but the rain-abandoned match between USA and Ireland ultimately dashed their chances of progressing in the tournament.

Pakistan’s inconsequential last group match against Ireland is also scheduled to be held at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground in Lauderhill, Florida, as the city reels under flood-like conditions.