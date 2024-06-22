শনিবার , ২২ জুন ২০২৪ | ৮ই আষাঢ়, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
  খেলাধুলা

T20 World Cup: South Africa eke out seven-run win over England in crucial Super 8 game |

জুন ২২, ২০২৪ ২:৪০ পূর্বাহ্ণ
NEW DELHI: Quinton de Kock‘s scintillating half-century and a valiant effort from the bowlers helped South Africa secure a narrow seven-run victory over England in their Group 2 Super Eight match at the T20 World Cup in St Lucia on Friday.
Despite England’s best efforts to restrict South Africa to 163/6, the Proteas managed to defend the total, thanks to a spirited fightback from Harry Brook (53) and Liam Livingstone (33).

South Africa’s strategy of taking the pace off the ball proved effective, as England struggled to find boundaries between the fifth and the 12th over, reported PTI.
Brook and Livingstone’s partnership of 78 from 42 balls brought England back into the game, but South Africa held their nerve to maintain their unbeaten run in the tournament.
England needed 46 runs from the final four overs, and Ottneil Baartman‘s full-tosses in the 17th over gave them hope.
However, Kagiso Rabada (2/32) and Marco Jansen’s tight bowling in the final overs sealed the win for South Africa, with Anrich Nortje (1/35) removing Brooks in the last over.

Earlier, Reeza Hendricks’ stunning catch at extra cover dismissed Phil Salt (11) early on, and England’s cautious approach cost them dearly.
Jonny Bairstow (17) and Jos Buttler fell to Keshav Maharaj’s guile, while Moeen Ali (9) was bounced out by Baartman, leaving England at 61 for four around the halfway mark.
In the first innings, South Africa’s blistering start, led by Quinton de Kock (65), was squandered as England fought back with regular wickets and excellent fielding.
David Miller’s late resistance (43 off 28 balls) helped the Proteas post a competitive total, despite slipping from 86 for no loss to 113 for four by the 15th over.





