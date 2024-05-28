মঙ্গলবার , ২৮ মে ২০২৪ | ১৪ই জ্যৈষ্ঠ, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. ক্যারিয়ার
  4. খেলাধুলা
  5. জাতীয়
  6. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  7. ধর্ম
  8. নারী ও শিশু
  9. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  10. প্রযুক্তি
  11. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  12. বহি বিশ্ব
  13. বাংলাদেশ
  14. বিনোদন
  15. মতামত
  /  খেলাধুলা

T20 World Cup: Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan depart for US | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
মে ২৮, ২০২৪ ১:১২ পূর্বাহ্ণ
1716837155 photo



msid 110473783,imgsize 87256

NEW DELHI: India’s bowlers Yuzvendra Chahal and Avesh Khan departed to join the first group of the Men in Blue squad in New York ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup, which begins on June 1.
Star spinner Chahal, who had an impressive IPL 2024 season with the Rajasthan Royals, taking 18 wickets, is part of the World Cup squad. Pacer Avesh Khan will accompany the team as a reserve player.
At the Mumbai airport, Avesh was seen on a video call with fellow reserve player Rinku Singh.

On Sunday, the first batch of Indian players, including skipper Rohit Sharma, pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, and top-ranked T20I batter Suryakumar Yadav, left for the United States.
Among those spotted at the airport were head coach Rahul Dravid, batting coach Vikram Rathour, batter Shubman Gill, all-rounders Ravindra Jadeja and Shivam Dube, pacers Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, and Khaleel Ahmed, along with spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel.
Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sanju Samson, who recently ended their IPL campaign with Rajasthan Royals after a loss to Sunrisers Hyderabad, and Kolkata Knight Riders’ batter Rinku Singh, along with star batter Virat Kohli, whose Royal Challengers Bangalore team lost to RR in the eliminator, have not joined the squad yet.
India will kick off their T20 World Cup campaign on June 5 against Ireland at the newly constructed Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York.
The much-anticipated clash between India and Pakistan is set for June 9. Following this, India will face co-hosts USA on June 12 and Canada on June 15 to conclude their Group A matches.
India aims to end their ICC trophy drought, having last won the ICC Champions Trophy in 2013. Since then, they have reached the 50-over World Cup final in 2023, semifinals in 2015 and 2019, the ICC World Test Championship final in 2021 and 2023, the T20 WC final in 2014, and semifinals in 2016 and 2022, but have not secured a major ICC trophy.
India will strive to win their first T20 World Cup title since their victory in the inaugural edition in 2007 in South Africa. In the last edition held in Australia in 2022, India lost to England by 10 wickets in the semifinals.
India squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya (vc), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Siraj
Reserves: Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Khaleel Ahmed and Avesh Khan.





Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

1716837155 photo
T20 World Cup: Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan depart for US | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা
divya and apurva got married in february this year 2024 05 3ad98d6f01e9329fd4858b2fb4ef8189
Divya Agarwal BREAKS Silence On Divorce Rumours With Apurva: ‘What Are They Expecting, Babies Or…’
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
IMG 20240527 WA0021
সাপাহারে জাতীয় প্রাথমিক শিক্ষা সপ্তাহ উদযাপন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Islami Andolon Bangladesh 750x563 1
ইসলামী আন্দোলনের মিডিয়া উপ-কমিটি পুনর্গঠন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
Wireless Charger 1

ফোনের ব্যাটারি শেষ হওয়ার চিন্তা শেষ, মুহূর্তের মধ্যে হয়ে যাবে চার্জ, সঙ্গে রাখুন এই জিনিস|| Wireless Charger Floatpad 300 which will always keep your phone battery – News18 Bangla

 1710861127 photo

Pankaj Advani inducted into Billiards Hall of Fame | More sports News

 wm rizvi ok poie erty shyol

‘জনগণের পকেট কাটার কারণে দেশে এখন হাহাকার’

 studio project 3 14

5 Reasons Why You Can’t Afford to Exclude Garlic From Food in Winters

 New Project 7 53

চায়ে, খাবারে চিনি ছাড়া চলে না? জানেন কি মিষ্টত্বের আড়ালে চিনি নীরবে শেষ করে দেয় আপনাকেsugar comes with many side effects to your health – News18 Bangla

 1623252271 wrap 1

The Family Man 2 Cast Salaries Revealed, Liam Payne on Battling Alcoholism

 wm Constable jony khan

কুপিয়ে কনস্টেবলের কবজি বিচ্ছিন্ন: হামলাকারীর স্ত্রী গ্রেফতার

 wm Rijvi

‘শেখ হাসিনার সন্ত্রাসী পরিকাঠামোর অংশ নির্বাচন কমিশন’

 salamana

Salman Khan Looks Dapper In Suit At An Award Show; Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar, More Also Attend

 1146

কচুরির দোকানের তরকারি সহজেই বানান বাড়িতে, শিখে নিন সহজ রেসিপি, জমিয়ে দিন রবিবার সকাল