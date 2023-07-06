বৃহস্পতিবার , ৬ জুলাই ২০২৩ | ২২শে আষাঢ়, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  খেলাধুলা

Tamim Iqbal announces shock retirement before ODI World Cup | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
জুলাই ৬, ২০২৩ ৩:৩৪ অপরাহ্ণ
NEW DELHI: Three months before Bangladesh begin their ODI World Cup campaign in India, their captain Tamim Iqbal announced his shock retirement from international cricket on Thursday.
The 34-year-old was in tears as he announced his decision to end his 16-year international career in a news conference in Dhaka.
“Yesterday against Afghanistan was my last international game, I am retiring from international cricket effective right now,” Tamim told reporters.
“This is the end for me,” Tamim, who made his international debut in a 2007 ODI against Zimbabwe in Harare, told reporters.
“I have given my best. I have tried my best. I am retiring from international cricket from this moment.”
The Bangladeshi team, whose World Cup campaign begins on October 7 against Afghanistan in Dharamsala, is yet to reveal who will lead the side after Tamim’s exit.
Left-handed opener Tamim has scored 15,000-plus runs in international cricket, including 25 centuries.
His ODI tally of 8,313 runs is the highest by a Bangladesh batsman and his 14 centuries in this format is also higher than any of his compatriots.
Tamim scored 13 in Wednesday’s one-day international against Afghanistan in Chattogram, in what turned out his last international outing.
(With agencies inputs)

