রবিবার , ২৬ ফেব্রুয়ারি ২০২৩
Tamim Iqbal denies rift with Shakib Al Hasan | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: Bangladesh ODI captain Tamim Iqbal brushed off all the charges made by the country’s board president Nazmul Hassan that there is a factional dispute between Shakib Al Hasan and Tamim in the team.
Tamim made it clear that there is no divide in the team and insisted his relationship with leading all-rounder Shakib was “very normal”.
“Our team environment has been good for a number of years. A happy dressing room allows one to achieve the type of results that you are seeing,” Tamim told reporters at a news conference in Dhaka.
“I think everything is very normal.”
Bangladesh Cricket Board president Hassan told Cricbuzz that the environment in the dressing room was not “healthy”.
“The biggest problem for Bangladesh cricket at the moment is this grouping, and that is the reality. I don’t have a problem with anything else,” Nazmul told the website.
The BCB chief said he had tried his best to sort out the issue between the senior players but his efforts remained futile.
“It’s not that I have not tried to sort it out. I have spoken with both of them, and I felt that it is not easy to settle the issues at the moment,” he said.
Tamim and Shakib have been teammates since their formative days in the mid-2000s and have at times been considered close friends.
Tamim captains the Bangladesh ODI side, while Shakib is at the helm of the Test and Twenty20 international teams.
Tamim said performance on the pitch was what mattered.
“The important thing when Shakib and I put on the Bangladesh jersey is whether we are giving our best and whether we are helping each other. When we are leading the teams, nothing else matters,” he said at the media briefing ahead of the three-match ODI series against England.
“Whatever anyone is saying, whether we have coffee together, these things don’t matter.”
Tamim will lead Bangladesh in the three-match ODI series against England next week and said he expected to play on “true wickets” — although the hosts generally offer visiting sides low and slow pitches, especially those from outside the sub-continent.
“We have been discussing playing better on true wickets. You will see a reflection of our thinking,” he said.
“It is a step forward. We are expecting mostly batting-friendly wickets in the World Cup.”
The tour will kick off with two ODIs at Dhaka’s Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium on Wednesday and Friday, before the third and final encounter at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong on March 6.
Chittagong will then host the first Twenty20 international match on March 9 before the teams return to the capital for the remaining two games on March 12 and 14.





