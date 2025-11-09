রবিবার, ০৯ নভেম্বর ২০২৫, ০১:১১ অপরাহ্ন
শিরোনাম :
Netflix New Releases Match Every Mood! Here’s How মার্কিন শাটডাউনের কারণে ১৪০০’র বেশি ফ্লাইট বাতিল ‘Teams will begin to work him out’: Ex-India cricketer issues strong warning to Abhishek Sharma | Cricket News Who Is Vartika Singh? The Actress Who Plays Emraan Hasmi’s Second Wife In Haq Chess kings go casual: Many GMs swap formals for jeans in Goa | Chess News Prabhas’s The Raja Saab First Song Coming Soon, Music Director Promises Back To Back Tracks | Telugu Cinema News Babar Azam hits mega milestone! Joins legends Viv Richards, Mohammad Azharuddin and Alastair Cook in exclusive list | Cricket News ১৩ নভেম্বর ঘিরে হাই-অ্যালার্ট পুলিশ, দলগুলোকে ঐক্যে থাকার আহ্বান আস্থা সংকট, নেতৃত্ব বিতর্ক ও ৪ বিলিয়ন মার্কিন ডলারের চ্যালেঞ্জ Priyanka Chopra Reacts To Bharti Singh’s Rs 20L Bvlgari Gift From Haarsh: ‘Mujhse Bhi Zyada Achhi Lag Rahi’ | Bollywood News
প্রচ্ছদ
খেলাধুলা

‘Teams will begin to work him out’: Ex-India cricketer issues strong warning to Abhishek Sharma | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: রবিবার, ৯ নভেম্বর, ২০২৫
  • ৫ সময় দেখুন
‘Teams will begin to work him out’: Ex-India cricketer issues strong warning to Abhishek Sharma | Cricket News


Irfan Pathan has sent a firm warning to Abhishek Sharma against using one of his trademark shots despite him winning the Player of the Series award. (Dave Hunt/AAPImage via AP)

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan has issued a word of caution to Abhishek Sharma, advising the top-ranked T20I batter to be more selective with his aggressive shot-making ahead of India’s title defense at next year’s T20 World Cup.Abhishek, who has been in stellar form throughout 2025, has become a vital part of India’s T20I setup. Known for stepping out of his crease early to take on bowlers, the left-hander has made the approach his trademark move, and one that has often helped him dominate the powerplay.

Suryakumar Yadav and Abhishek Sharma press conference: On touching a trophy, Women’s World Cup, more

The 25-year-old’s consistency was on full display during India’s unbeaten Asia Cup campaign, where he finished as the tournament’s top run-scorer. He carried that momentum into the five-match T20I series in Australia, scoring 163 runs at an average of 40.75 to earn the Player of the Series award. However, Pathan feels that the same aggressive method could become a weakness once opposition teams prepare specifically for it. “Abhishek won the Man of the Series, but when you look closely, teams come prepared in the World Cup. If Abhishek continues to step out, then teams will begin to work him out. He should pick and choose,” Pathan said on his YouTube channel. “You can’t step out every bowler on the first ball of every innings. There should be a rationale behind an aggressive approach.” During the rain-affected final T20I in Brisbane, Abhishek found it difficult to counter Australia’s Nathan Ellis, who used variations effectively. Pathan pointed out that this could be an area for improvement. “Abhishek struggled against Nathan Ellis. Teams will now use a bowler with a lot of variations in the powerplay. I am sure team management will be focusing on this. Even Yuvraj Singh will be focusing on it. On a light-hearted note, Pathan even said that he can have a word with Yuvraj Singh, who is Abhishek’s ‘mentor’.

Poll

Should Abhishek Sharma change his aggressive approach ahead of the T20 World Cup?

Despite occasional struggles, Abhishek continued to provide India with quick starts, including a 37-ball 68 on a challenging surface in Melbourne. India, however, fell short in that match, losing by four wickets. With the T20 World Cup fast approaching, Pathan’s advice comes as a timely reminder for India’s young star to balance aggression with caution.





Source link

অনুগ্রহ করে এই পোস্টটি আপনার সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় শেয়ার করুন।

এই বিভাগের আরও খবর
Chess kings go casual: Many GMs swap formals for jeans in Goa | Chess News

Chess kings go casual: Many GMs swap formals for jeans in Goa | Chess News

Babar Azam hits mega milestone! Joins legends Viv Richards, Mohammad Azharuddin and Alastair Cook in exclusive list | Cricket News

Babar Azam hits mega milestone! Joins legends Viv Richards, Mohammad Azharuddin and Alastair Cook in exclusive list | Cricket News

Novak Djokovic clinches 101st career title in Athens, pulls out of ATP Finals hours later – here’s why | Tennis News

Novak Djokovic clinches 101st career title in Athens, pulls out of ATP Finals hours later – here’s why | Tennis News

‘Fire ‘n’ ice nahi, hum fire and fire hain’: Abhishek Sharma sums up his bond with Shubman Gill perfectly | Cricket News

‘Fire ‘n’ ice nahi, hum fire and fire hain’: Abhishek Sharma sums up his bond with Shubman Gill perfectly | Cricket News

Big revelation! When Shah Rukh Khan stepped in to save Cheteshwar Pujara’s career | Cricket News

Big revelation! When Shah Rukh Khan stepped in to save Cheteshwar Pujara’s career | Cricket News

Richa Ghosh awarded 1 lakh per run scored in Women’s World Cup final; Sourav Ganguly backs her as future India captain | Cricket News

Richa Ghosh awarded 1 lakh per run scored in Women’s World Cup final; Sourav Ganguly backs her as future India captain | Cricket News

কর্ণফুলীতে জোরপূর্বক প্রতিবেশীর গাছ কেটে জায়গা দখলের অভিযোগ
কর্ণফুলীতে জোরপূর্বক প্রতিবেশীর গাছ কেটে জায়গা দখলের অভিযোগ
আনোয়ারায় গ্ৰাম আদালতের প্রতিবেদন প্রস্তুত বিষয়ে প্রশিক্ষণ অনুষ্ঠিত
আনোয়ারায় গ্ৰাম আদালতের প্রতিবেদন প্রস্তুত বিষয়ে প্রশিক্ষণ অনুষ্ঠিত
‘Trophy is here, you just have to pick it up’: Team India stars rally behind Harmanpreet Kaur’s side ahead of World Cup final | Cricket News
‘Trophy is here, you just have to pick it up’: Team India stars rally behind Harmanpreet Kaur’s side ahead of World Cup final | Cricket News
বিনিয়োগের সম্ভাবনা, আইনি শূন্যতায় প্রতারণার ফাঁদ?
বিনিয়োগের সম্ভাবনা, আইনি শূন্যতায় প্রতারণার ফাঁদ?
দুই দিনের বৃষ্টির অজুহাতে সবজির দাম বৃদ্ধি, চরম বিপাকে সাধারন পেশাজীবী মানুষ
দুই দিনের বৃষ্টির অজুহাতে সবজির দাম বৃদ্ধি, চরম বিপাকে সাধারন পেশাজীবী মানুষ
ভোলায় বিজেপির কার্যালয়ে হামলার ঘটনায় মুখ খুললেন পার্থ
ভোলায় বিজেপির কার্যালয়ে হামলার ঘটনায় মুখ খুললেন পার্থ
কুষ্টিয়া-১ আসনে মনোনয়ন পেয়ে নেতা-কর্মীদের বাড়ি বাড়ি শুভেচ্ছা বিনিময় করছেন সাবেক এমপি রেজা আহমেদ বাচ্চু মোল্লা
কুষ্টিয়া-১ আসনে মনোনয়ন পেয়ে নেতা-কর্মীদের বাড়ি বাড়ি শুভেচ্ছা বিনিময় করছেন সাবেক এমপি রেজা আহমেদ বাচ্চু মোল্লা
ডেঙ্গুতে আরও ৫ মৃত্যু, হাসপাতালে ১১৬২
ডেঙ্গুতে আরও ৫ মৃত্যু, হাসপাতালে ১১৬২
মেলান্দহে আহলে হাদিসের কমিটি গঠন
মেলান্দহে আহলে হাদিসের কমিটি গঠন
নাগরপুরে বিএনপির উদ্যোগে বিপ্লব ও সংহতি দিবস উদযাপন
নাগরপুরে বিএনপির উদ্যোগে বিপ্লব ও সংহতি দিবস উদযাপন
Editor & Publisher: Joynal Abedin

News Editor: M.A Kaoser

Office: Ground Floor, Zam Zam Market, Bazarghata, Cox's Bazar.

Email : bdnewstimes24@gmail.com

© All rights reserved © 2013 bdnewstimes.com
Developed By BD IT HOST