Tears, cheers and a six! Preity Zinta can’t hold back emotions as Shreyas Iyer seals Qualifier 1 spot for Punjab Kings – Watch | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: Emotions ran high at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium on Monday as Punjab Kings co-owner and Bollywood actress Preity Zinta stole the spotlight with an ecstatic celebration following skipper Shreyas Iyer’s match-winning six against Mumbai Indians.In the penultimate over of the run chase, Iyer sealed the game — and a top-two finish — by launching Trent Boult’s delivery over long-on. As the ball crossed the boundary rope, Zinta sprang from her seat, fists clenched, jumping in pure joy while shouting what appeared to be, “Yes! Yes!” Her passionate outburst instantly went viral on social media.Go Beyond The Boundary with our YouTube channel. SUBSCRIBE NOW!Punjab Kings’ seven-wicket victory ensured a top-two finish in the league stage with 19 points, giving them a crucial advantage heading into the playoffs — two chances to book a spot in the June 3 final. The franchise shared Zinta’s reaction and the winning six online with the caption, “We are just so soooo happy!”WATCH:The win was powered by a sensational 109-run partnership between Australia’s Josh Inglis, who scored 73 off 42 balls, and young left-hander Priyansh Arya, who contributed 62. Chasing 185, PBKS completed the task with nine balls to spare.Who’s that IPL player?Though Inglis and Arya laid the foundation, it was Iyer’s calm 26* off 16 balls — capped by that emphatic six — that put the finishing touches on the chase.Mumbai Indians, despite having already qualified for the playoffs, were left at fourth position and will now face the eliminator on May 30.As Punjab Kings eye their maiden IPL title, Zinta’s heartfelt celebration captured the passion, relief, and belief of an owner whose team is peaking at the perfect time.



