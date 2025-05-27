Advertise here
মঙ্গলবার , ২৭ মে ২০২৫ | ১৩ই জ্যৈষ্ঠ, ১৪৩২ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. ক্যারিয়ার
  4. খেলাধুলা
  5. জাতীয়
  6. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  7. ধর্ম
  8. নারী ও শিশু
  9. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  10. প্রযুক্তি
  11. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  12. বহি বিশ্ব
  13. বাংলাদেশ
  14. বিনোদন
  15. মতামত
  /  খেলাধুলা

Tears, cheers and a six! Preity Zinta can’t hold back emotions as Shreyas Iyer seals Qualifier 1 spot for Punjab Kings – Watch | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
মে ২৭, ২০২৫ ৬:১০ পূর্বাহ্ণ
Tears, cheers and a six! Preity Zinta can’t hold back emotions as Shreyas Iyer seals Qualifier 1 spot for Punjab Kings – Watch | Cricket News


Advertise here

NEW DELHI: Emotions ran high at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium on Monday as Punjab Kings co-owner and Bollywood actress Preity Zinta stole the spotlight with an ecstatic celebration following skipper Shreyas Iyer’s match-winning six against Mumbai Indians.In the penultimate over of the run chase, Iyer sealed the game — and a top-two finish — by launching Trent Boult’s delivery over long-on. As the ball crossed the boundary rope, Zinta sprang from her seat, fists clenched, jumping in pure joy while shouting what appeared to be, “Yes! Yes!” Her passionate outburst instantly went viral on social media.Go Beyond The Boundary with our YouTube channel. SUBSCRIBE NOW!Punjab Kings’ seven-wicket victory ensured a top-two finish in the league stage with 19 points, giving them a crucial advantage heading into the playoffs — two chances to book a spot in the June 3 final. The franchise shared Zinta’s reaction and the winning six online with the caption, “We are just so soooo happy!”WATCH:The win was powered by a sensational 109-run partnership between Australia’s Josh Inglis, who scored 73 off 42 balls, and young left-hander Priyansh Arya, who contributed 62. Chasing 185, PBKS completed the task with nine balls to spare.Who’s that IPL player?Though Inglis and Arya laid the foundation, it was Iyer’s calm 26* off 16 balls — capped by that emphatic six — that put the finishing touches on the chase.Mumbai Indians, despite having already qualified for the playoffs, were left at fourth position and will now face the eliminator on May 30.As Punjab Kings eye their maiden IPL title, Zinta’s heartfelt celebration captured the passion, relief, and belief of an owner whose team is peaking at the perfect time.


Get IPL 2025 match schedules, squads, points table, and live scores for CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT, PBKS, and RR. Check the latest IPL Orange Cap and Purple Cap standings.





Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

Tears, cheers and a six! Preity Zinta can’t hold back emotions as Shreyas Iyer seals Qualifier 1 spot for Punjab Kings – Watch | Cricket News
Tears, cheers and a six! Preity Zinta can’t hold back emotions as Shreyas Iyer seals Qualifier 1 spot for Punjab Kings – Watch | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা
দবাং মেজাজ আর নেই, বদলে গেলেন দিলীপ ঘোষ? দেখুন ভিডিও
দবাং মেজাজ আর নেই, বদলে গেলেন দিলীপ ঘোষ? দেখুন ভিডিও
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
জ্যোতির কাণ্ড থেকে শিক্ষা, বড় নির্দেশ জারি রেলের! দেখুন ভিডিও
জ্যোতির কাণ্ড থেকে শিক্ষা, বড় নির্দেশ জারি রেলের! দেখুন ভিডিও
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
ফলহারিণী অমাবস্যায় নিশিরাতে তারাপীঠে মায়ের পুজো ও আরতি! দেখুন ভিডিও
ফলহারিণী অমাবস্যায় নিশিরাতে তারাপীঠে মায়ের পুজো ও আরতি! দেখুন ভিডিও
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

সর্বশেষ - বিনোদন

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - বিনোদন

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
শুষ্ক থাকবে আবহাওয়া

শুষ্ক থাকবে আবহাওয়া

 চট্টগ্রামে জামায়াত-শিবিরের ৭ নেতা গ্রেফতার

চট্টগ্রামে জামায়াত-শিবিরের ৭ নেতা গ্রেফতার

 World Arabic Language Day 2021: History, Origin and Theme

World Arabic Language Day 2021: History, Origin and Theme

 অন্তর্বর্তী লভ্যাংশ ঘোষণা করল ম্যারিকো বাংলাদেশ লিমিটেড

অন্তর্বর্তী লভ্যাংশ ঘোষণা করল ম্যারিকো বাংলাদেশ লিমিটেড

 Lock Upp’s Tehseen Poonawalla Takes U-turn on ‘One-night Stand With Industrialist’s Wife’ Confession

Lock Upp’s Tehseen Poonawalla Takes U-turn on ‘One-night Stand With Industrialist’s Wife’ Confession

 Rhea, Kriti Remember SSR on His Death Anniversary; Rajeev Ready To Reconcile With Charu

Rhea, Kriti Remember SSR on His Death Anniversary; Rajeev Ready To Reconcile With Charu

 বিরাট দুঃসংবাদ! প্রয়াত বিখ্যাত অভিনেতা, আচমকাই ঢলে পড়লেন মৃত্যুর কোলে, শোকে পাথর বিনোদন দুনিয়া The Mod Squad and General Hospital actor Michael Cole passed away

বিরাট দুঃসংবাদ! প্রয়াত বিখ্যাত অভিনেতা, আচমকাই ঢলে পড়লেন মৃত্যুর কোলে, শোকে পাথর বিনোদন দুনিয়া The Mod Squad and General Hospital actor Michael Cole passed away

 ইরানে হিজাব না পরা নারীদের ড্রোন দিয়ে নজরদারি

ইরানে হিজাব না পরা নারীদের ড্রোন দিয়ে নজরদারি

 জয়পুরহাটে পর্নোগ্রাফি ভিডিও সরবরাহের অভিযোগে গ্রেফতার ৭

জয়পুরহাটে পর্নোগ্রাফি ভিডিও সরবরাহের অভিযোগে গ্রেফতার ৭

 সূচকের পতনে লেনদেন শেষ – Corporate Sangbad

সূচকের পতনে লেনদেন শেষ – Corporate Sangbad
Advertise here