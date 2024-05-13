‘Temples will be built for MS Dhoni, the God of Chennai’ | Cricket News

IPL 2024:

|

CSK ) took a step closer to the IPL 2024 playoffs with their five-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals on Sunday at home, which was their last game at the MA Chidambaram Stadium this season and possibly the last in Chennai as a player for the iconic MS Dhoni as it is unlikely that the 42-year-old ‘Thala’ will play another IPL season.Defending champions CSK are currently are No.3 on the table with 14 points from seven wins in 13 matches and a net run rate of +0.528. Their final league fixture is scheduled for May 18 at Royal Challengers Bengaluru.After the game on Sunday, emotions ran high as the home fans witnessed the reunion of their beloved ‘Thala’ Dhoni with his former teammate Suresh Raina, fondly known as ‘Chinna Thala’ by fans.CSK celebrated their win over Rajasthan with a lap of honor around the iconic Chepauk Stadium.During the victory lap, Dhoni and Raina, two stalwarts of the game, were spotted embracing each other and delighting fans by hitting tennis balls into the stands as souvenirs.

“He is the God of Chennai and I am sure, temples of MS Dhoni would be built in the years to come in Chennai,” former CSK batsman Rayudu said on Star Sports.

“He is someone who brought India the joy of two World Cups and has brought Chennai joy with a lot of IPL and Champions League titles. He has just been that one guy who shows belief in his players, who has always done it for the team, for the country and for CSK,” Rayudu added.

Under Dhoni’s leadership, CSK have won five IPL titles and two Champions League T20 trophies. He also led India to the T20 World Cup and ODI World Cup titles in 2007 and 2011 respectively.