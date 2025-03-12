‘Thank You Pakistan’: ICC lauds PCB for successful Champions Trophy 2025 | Cricket News

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has extended its heartfelt gratitude to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for the successful hosting of the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 . The tournament marked the much-anticipated return of an ICC event to Pakistan for the first time since 1996, symbolising a historic moment for the nation’s cricketing landscape.

The eight-team tournament, which concluded on Sunday (March 9), saw India clinch the title for the record third time. A total of 15 matches were played across three iconic Pakistani cities — Karachi, Lahore and Rawalpindi — while India played all their games in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, due to security protocols.

The event, which commenced on February 19, drew cricket fans from around the world and showcased Pakistan’s passion for the sport.

“We would like to thank and congratulate the Pakistan Cricket Board for successfully hosting the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025,” said ICC Chief Executive Geoff Allardice . “As this was the first global multi-team cricket event played in the country since 1996, this event was of huge significance for the PCB. All those involved in renovating the stadiums, preparing the playing surfaces, delivering the matches, and hosting the teams and visitors should be very proud of their efforts.”

The ICC also expressed appreciation to the Emirates Cricket Board for staging five matches in Dubai, acknowledging their continued support in hosting major men’s and women’s cricket events.

The Champions Trophy 2025 not only marked a triumphant return of international cricket to Pakistan but also demonstrated the country’s ability to successfully organise high-profile global events. The ICC’s acknowledgment highlights the collective efforts of the PCB, the local administration, and cricket enthusiasts who made the tournament a resounding success.



