রবিবার , ১৮ মে ২০২৫ | ৫ই জ্যৈষ্ঠ, ১৪৩২ বঙ্গাব্দ
  /  খেলাধুলা

'The ball was just flying everywhere': Punjab Kings survive Rajasthan Royals onslaught to edge closer to IPL 2025 playoffs | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
মে ১৮, ২০২৫ ৯:৩৭ অপরাহ্ণ
'The ball was just flying everywhere': Punjab Kings survive Rajasthan Royals onslaught to edge closer to IPL 2025 playoffs | Cricket News


Punjab Kings team members celebrate their team’s win over Rajasthan Royals. (Getty Images)

NEW DELHI: “The ball was just flying everywhere,” said a relieved Marco Jansen — and that line summed up the chaos Punjab Kings endured before scripting a dramatic win over Rajasthan Royals on Sunday to move closer to the IPL playoffs.Also visit: DC vs GT, IPL 2025Defending a hefty 220-run target at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Punjab found themselves under siege as Yashasvi Jaiswal and young Vaibhav Suryavanshi exploded to 76 runs in just 4.5 overs. The carnage was breathtaking, and for a moment, Punjab’s playoff hopes hung by a thread.Go Beyond The Boundary with our YouTube channel. SUBSCRIBE NOW!But Harpreet Brar, calm and clinical, dismissed both openers in quick succession, tilting the match back in Punjab’s favour. “Brar is consistent in the nets. Today he stepped in and delivered,” said skipper Shreyas Iyer, visibly pleased. “The guys were in high spirits. We showed the mindset that we wanted to win irrespective of the situation.”Who’s that IPL player?Iyer, who is nursing a finger injury from a practice session, praised the team’s spirit and Brar’s temperament. “Absolutely brilliant approach and attitude,” he added.Jansen, who bowled key overs at the death, revealed the team strategy: “For us it was about staying in the game. Talk was about two or three or four good overs. We did that quite well and finished it off at the back end.”

Rahul Dravid reflects on RR’s narrow losses: ‘One or two hits away in every game’

Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson, meanwhile, lamented another missed opportunity. “It was gettable… With our power-hitters, we thought it was chaseable. We just have to get the job done,” he said.Punjab are now second in the standings with 17 points and are a step closer to a top-four finish with momentum on their side.


Get IPL 2025 match schedules, squads, points table, and live scores for CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT, PBKS, and RR. Check the latest IPL Orange Cap and Purple Cap standings.





Source link

বাড্ডায় গ্যাস লিকেজ থেকে বিস্ফোরণে পাঁচজন দগ্ধ : চিকিৎসাধীন শিশুর মৃত্যু
Fire in Hyderabad Update ‘সন্তানদের বুকে জড়িয়ে শেষ আলিঙ্গনে পুড়ে গিয়েছেন মা-ও’! হায়দরাবাদে ভয়াবহ অগ্নিকাণ্ডে বেঁচে ফেরা ছেলের ভয়ঙ্কর অভিজ্ঞতা
India Bangladesh relations: পোশাক থেকে খাবার বিধিনিষেধের তালিকায় বহু বাংলাদেশি পণ্য! ভারতের মোক্ষম চালে ব্যবসার পথ পাচ্ছে না বাংলাদেশ, হাহাকার দশা
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
