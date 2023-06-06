মঙ্গলবার , ৬ জুন ২০২৩ | ২৩শে জ্যৈষ্ঠ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  খেলাধুলা

The money’s nice, but I’d love to play 100 Test matches: Mitchell Starc on IPL | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
জুন ৬, ২০২৩ ২:০৩ অপরাহ্ণ
1686038626 photo



msid 100788461,imgsize 17688

NEW DELHI: A no show in the Indian Premier League since 2015, Australia’s premier pacer Mitchell Starc said that he has not been featuring in the world’s biggest T20 league to prolong his international career.
Starc, who played a couple of seasons for Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2014 and 2015 said that the money is nice in the T20 spectacle but he would prefer playing 100 Tests for Australia.
A member of the 2015 ODI World Cup and 2021 T20 World Cup winning teams, 33-year-old Starc is eying another ICC Trophy when Australia take on Indian in the World Test Championship Final, starting Wednesday.
“To choose not to do certain things to prolong playing for Australia, I’ve tried to be smart about that,” Starc told cricket.com.au.
“Yeah, the money’s nice, but I’d love to play 100 Test matches. Whether I get there or not, I don’t know, but that would be a nice one to tick off. Hopefully, there’s a little bit left in me.”
The left-arm pacer has so far appeared in 77 Tests, taking 306 wickets at an average of 27.52 since making his debut in 2011. He also played 110 ODIs and 58 T20s, snapping 219 and 73 wickets respectively.
“To play three formats for over 10 years, it’s been a lot of pain along the way, but I’m grateful I’ve gotten that far. Whilst I’ve tried to add to the bow, as soon as I lose air speed, there’s going to be someone chasing me.
“Once that next left-armer is coming through, yeah, I’m sure I’ll know when I know.”
Starc had received a lot of flak for his unflattering performance in the last few years with the late Shane Warne even questioning his place in the team.
“That (media criticism) might have bothered me a few years ago, but I’ve certainly settled on a happy place where it doesn’t bother me anymore,” he said.
“If that’s what people think, that’s what they think … if I’m the whipping boy sometimes, that’s fine.
“I’m certainly more comfortable in my own skin. Perspective is everything, and one of the biggest contributors to perspective is going through those tough times.”
(With inputs from PTI)





Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

wm CTG Onion 1 5 June 2023
আমদানি ঘোষণায় কেজিতে পেঁয়াজের দাম কমলো ৩০টাকা
বাংলাদেশ
1686038626 photo
The money’s nice, but I’d love to play 100 Test matches: Mitchell Starc on IPL | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা
New Project 8 9
জ্যৈষ্ঠ পূর্ণিমায় বিশ্বের নানা প্রান্তের আকাশে উজ্জ্বল ‘স্ট্রবেরি চাঁদ’, দেখুন তার গোলাপের মতো রূপ strawberry moon or rose moon brightens up sky in june fullmoon day all over the world – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
fotojet 12
Kareena Kapoor Channels Off-Duty Vibes As She Steps Out In Stylish Summer Staples; Watch
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
sibl 1

এসআইবিএলের প্রথম প্রান্তিক প্রকাশ – Corporate Sangbad

 studio project 9 6

Is it Time to Stop Wearing Cloth Masks and Switch to Respirators?

 1641144909 photo

BCCI begins clearing dues of affected players after domestic season was curtailed due to COVID-19 | Cricket News

 IMG 20220218 WA0000

চাঁদপুর ফরিদগঞ্জে আর পি এল সিজন-৮ ফাইনাল খেলা পুরস্কার বিতরণ

 wm Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir

গণতন্ত্র পুনরুদ্ধারে গড়তে হবে জাতীয় ঐক্য: মির্জা ফখরুল

 Nipon

এবার হাইকোর্টে আপিল করলেন নিপুণ – Corporate Sangbad

 index 1

ডাউন পেমেন্ট ছাড়াই কৃষিঋণ পুনঃতফসিলের সুযোগ

 ao

২০০ মেগাপিক্সেল ক্যামেরা! বাজার কাঁপাবে Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

 1646520685 photo

ISL: SC East Bengal end season rock-bottom as Bengaluru signs off with a win | Football News

 prashanth neel jr ntr

Salaar, KGF Director Prashanth Neel’s Film With Jr NTR To Go On Floors In 2023; Deets Inside