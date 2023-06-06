The money’s nice, but I’d love to play 100 Test matches: Mitchell Starc on IPL | Cricket News







NEW DELHI: A no show in the Indian Premier League since 2015, Australia’s premier pacer Mitchell Starc said that he has not been featuring in the world’s biggest T20 league to prolong his international career.

Starc, who played a couple of seasons for Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2014 and 2015 said that the money is nice in the T20 spectacle but he would prefer playing 100 Tests for Australia.

A member of the 2015 ODI World Cup and 2021 T20 World Cup winning teams, 33-year-old Starc is eying another ICC Trophy when Australia take on Indian in the World Test Championship Final, starting Wednesday.

“To choose not to do certain things to prolong playing for Australia, I’ve tried to be smart about that,” Starc told cricket.com.au.

“Yeah, the money’s nice, but I’d love to play 100 Test matches. Whether I get there or not, I don’t know, but that would be a nice one to tick off. Hopefully, there’s a little bit left in me.”

The left-arm pacer has so far appeared in 77 Tests, taking 306 wickets at an average of 27.52 since making his debut in 2011. He also played 110 ODIs and 58 T20s, snapping 219 and 73 wickets respectively.

“To play three formats for over 10 years, it’s been a lot of pain along the way, but I’m grateful I’ve gotten that far. Whilst I’ve tried to add to the bow, as soon as I lose air speed, there’s going to be someone chasing me.

“Once that next left-armer is coming through, yeah, I’m sure I’ll know when I know.”

Starc had received a lot of flak for his unflattering performance in the last few years with the late Shane Warne even questioning his place in the team.

“That (media criticism) might have bothered me a few years ago, but I’ve certainly settled on a happy place where it doesn’t bother me anymore,” he said.

“If that’s what people think, that’s what they think … if I’m the whipping boy sometimes, that’s fine.

“I’m certainly more comfortable in my own skin. Perspective is everything, and one of the biggest contributors to perspective is going through those tough times.”

(With inputs from PTI)









Source link