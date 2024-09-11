বুধবার , ১১ সেপ্টেম্বর ২০২৪ | ২৮শে ভাদ্র, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
The Multan Mystery: When Rahul Dravid left Sachin Tendulkar stranded at 194* | Cricket News

The unfortunate incident in Multan in 2004, where Rahul Dravid, who was leading the Indian team in the absence of injured regular skipper Sourav Ganguly, declared the innings with Sachin Tendulkar stranded at 194 not out, is etched in the memories of cricket fans as a rare moment of tension between two legends of the game.
During the first Test of India’s historic series against Pakistan, Tendulkar was batting brilliantly and approaching his double century after Virender Sehwag bludgeoned 309 in the match to become India’s first Test triple-centurion.However, with India’s score at 675/5, Dravid made the surprising decision to declare the innings, leaving Tendulkar just six runs short of a milestone.
Dravid’s decision was based on strategic reasons. He felt that putting Pakistan in to bat at that moment would give India the best chance to capitalize on the deteriorating pitch and the tired opposition.
However, the timing of the declaration shocked many, including Tendulkar, who appeared visibly disappointed as he walked off the field, just shy of what could have been his double century.
The incident drew mixed reactions. While some criticised Dravid for denying Tendulkar the opportunity to reach a personal milestone, others supported the decision, emphasizing that it was made with the team’s best interest in mind.
Despite the controversy, India went on to win the match by an innings and 52 runs, marking their first-ever Test victory on Pakistani soil.
Though the episode briefly created tension between Dravid and Tendulkar, both players moved on, with Tendulkar later acknowledging that while he was momentarily upset, he understood Dravid’s decision was aimed at securing a win for the team.





