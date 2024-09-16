সোমবার , ১৬ সেপ্টেম্বর ২০২৪ | ১লা আশ্বিন, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
The story behind Australian great Ricky Ponting's nickname 'Punter' | Cricket News

সেপ্টেম্বর ১৬, ২০২৪ ১০:২৭ অপরাহ্ণ
The story behind Australian great Ricky Ponting's nickname 'Punter' | Cricket News



NEW DELHI: Ricky Ponting, the legendary Australian cricketer, earned the nickname ‘Punter‘ early in his cricketing career.
The origin of the nickname is tied to Ponting’s love for betting on horse races and greyhounds, a common pastime in Australia.
In Australian slang, a “punter” is someone who places bets, especially on horse races, which made it a fitting nickname for the young cricketer.
Ponting grew up in Tasmania, where he was introduced to cricket at a young age by his family. However, aside from his passion for cricket, he developed a fondness for betting.
During his early days in the Tasmanian cricket circuit, Ponting would often spend his downtime at the racetrack or watching races on television.
He wasn’t just a casual observer; he enjoyed the thrill of placing bets and the excitement that came with it. His teammates and coaches took notice of this hobby, and it wasn’t long before they started calling him ‘Punter’.
The nickname was further popularized by Shane Warne, another Australian cricket icon, who was known for giving his teammates nicknames.
Warne and Ponting shared a close friendship, and Warne, being a keen observer of personalities, found ‘Punter’ to be a perfect fit for Ponting’s betting enthusiasm.
The nickname stuck, and soon it became a part of Ponting’s identity in the cricketing world.
Punters are often seen as risk-takers, which in many ways reflected Ponting’s approach to cricket.
As a batsman and later as a captain, he was known for his aggressive and fearless style.
Ponting wasn’t afraid to take calculated risks on the field, whether it was in his attacking batting or his bold decisions as captain. This risk-taking trait, aligned with the essence of a punter, made the nickname even more apt.
As Ponting’s career flourished, ‘Punter’ became more than just a nickname; it was a symbol of his personality both on and off the field.
It embodied his competitive spirit, his willingness to take chances, and his love for the thrill of the game, whether it was cricket or betting on a race.
Even after retiring from professional cricket, the name ‘Punter; has stayed with him, a testament to the early days of his career and the traits that defined him as one of the greatest cricketers of all time.





