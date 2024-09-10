‘The way he gets into a battle…’: Steve Smith believes Virat Kohli is Australian in thoughts and action

NEW DELHI: Veteran batsman Steve Smith gave a unique description of Virat Kohli’s mindset on the field, stating that the former Indian captain is Australian in his thoughts and action.At the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy, which will feature the two countries facing off in the crucial five-match series in Perth, Adelaide (pink-ball game), Brisbane , Melbourne, and Sydney , respectively, India and Australia will reignite their fierce rivalry.The Border-Gavaskar Trophy has been won by India the last two times it has been contested in Australia, in 2018-19 and 2020-21, respectively.“I believe Virat Kohli is Australian in thoughts and action. The way he gets into a battle, the way he gets into the challenge and tries to get on top of the opposition. He’s probably the most Australian of the Indian players, I’d say,” Smith said in a video posted by Star Sports on ‘X’, as per IANS.“There’s no real, you know, I need to beat him or anything like that. It’s just about going out and playing and trying to score as many runs as I can and helping Australia have success and that’s what it’s all about,” he added.Smith further claimed that the two players share messages often and expressed enthusiasm to meet Kohli in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, starting from November 22.“We get on quite well, share messages every now and then and look, he’s a great guy and obviously a wonderful player. It’s going to be nice to come up against him again this summer,” said Smith.