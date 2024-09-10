মঙ্গলবার , ১০ সেপ্টেম্বর ২০২৪ | ২৬শে ভাদ্র, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. ক্যারিয়ার
  4. খেলাধুলা
  5. জাতীয়
  6. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  7. ধর্ম
  8. নারী ও শিশু
  9. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  10. প্রযুক্তি
  11. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  12. বহি বিশ্ব
  13. বাংলাদেশ
  14. বিনোদন
  15. মতামত
  /  খেলাধুলা

‘The way he gets into a battle…’: Steve Smith believes Virat Kohli is Australian in thoughts and action

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
সেপ্টেম্বর ১০, ২০২৪ ২:৪৭ অপরাহ্ণ
‘The way he gets into a battle…’: Steve Smith believes Virat Kohli is Australian in thoughts and action

google_ad_client = "ca-pub-4770550234200900"; /* footer2 */ google_ad_slot = "footer2"; google_ad_width = 300; google_ad_height = 250;



NEW DELHI: Veteran batsman Steve Smith gave a unique description of Virat Kohli’s mindset on the field, stating that the former Indian captain is Australian in his thoughts and action.
At the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy, which will feature the two countries facing off in the crucial five-match series in Perth, Adelaide (pink-ball game), Brisbane, Melbourne, and Sydney, respectively, India and Australia will reignite their fierce rivalry.
The Border-Gavaskar Trophy has been won by India the last two times it has been contested in Australia, in 2018-19 and 2020-21, respectively.
“I believe Virat Kohli is Australian in thoughts and action. The way he gets into a battle, the way he gets into the challenge and tries to get on top of the opposition. He’s probably the most Australian of the Indian players, I’d say,” Smith said in a video posted by Star Sports on ‘X’, as per IANS.
“There’s no real, you know, I need to beat him or anything like that. It’s just about going out and playing and trying to score as many runs as I can and helping Australia have success and that’s what it’s all about,” he added.
Smith further claimed that the two players share messages often and expressed enthusiasm to meet Kohli in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, starting from November 22.
“We get on quite well, share messages every now and then and look, he’s a great guy and obviously a wonderful player. It’s going to be nice to come up against him again this summer,” said Smith.





Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

মানুষের আকাঙ্খাকে সংবিধানে অন্তর্ভুক্ত করতে হবে : বাংলাদেশ ন্যাপ
মানুষের আকাঙ্খাকে সংবিধানে অন্তর্ভুক্ত করতে হবে : বাংলাদেশ ন্যাপ
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
‘The way he gets into a battle…’: Steve Smith believes Virat Kohli is Australian in thoughts and action
‘The way he gets into a battle…’: Steve Smith believes Virat Kohli is Australian in thoughts and action
খেলাধুলা
Selena Gomez Shares Heartbreaking Health Update, Says She Can't Have Children For THIS Reason | N18G
Selena Gomez Shares Heartbreaking Health Update, Says She Can't Have Children For THIS Reason | N18G
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
বিতর্কের চূড়ান্ত প্রস্তুতি হ্যারিস ও ট্রাম্পের
বিতর্কের চূড়ান্ত প্রস্তুতি হ্যারিস ও ট্রাম্পের
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

সর্বশেষ - বিনোদন

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - বিনোদন

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
‘আ.লীগ, যুবলীগ আর পুলিশ লীগের মধ্যে কোনো পার্থক্য নেই’

‘আ.লীগ, যুবলীগ আর পুলিশ লীগের মধ্যে কোনো পার্থক্য নেই’

 Hundreds Protest Ouster Of Guatemalan Anti-graft Crusader

Hundreds Protest Ouster Of Guatemalan Anti-graft Crusader

 Ranbir Kapoor Visits Ladakh for First Time for Shamshera, Shoots at the Breathtaking Nubra Valley

Ranbir Kapoor Visits Ladakh for First Time for Shamshera, Shoots at the Breathtaking Nubra Valley

 কোটিপতিদেরও ধরা-ছোঁয়ার বাইরে! হিরে-জহরতের থেকেও মূল্যবান এই সব খাবার – News18 Bangla

কোটিপতিদেরও ধরা-ছোঁয়ার বাইরে! হিরে-জহরতের থেকেও মূল্যবান এই সব খাবার – News18 Bangla

 বিক্ষোভকারীদের ওপর পুলিশের লাঠিচার্জ , আটক ২০

বিক্ষোভকারীদের ওপর পুলিশের লাঠিচার্জ , আটক ২০

 SRK Calls Rinku Singh ‘My Baby’ After KKR Beats GT; Malaika Reacts After Ritesh Sidhwani Tries To Hold Her Hand

SRK Calls Rinku Singh ‘My Baby’ After KKR Beats GT; Malaika Reacts After Ritesh Sidhwani Tries To Hold Her Hand

 নোয়াখালীতে যাত্রা শুরু করল উন্মুক্ত লাইব্রেরি

নোয়াখালীতে যাত্রা শুরু করল উন্মুক্ত লাইব্রেরি

 বাঁশখালীতে কোস্ট ফাউন্ডেশনের লিগ্যাল এইড ক্লিনিক অনুষ্ঠিত!

বাঁশখালীতে কোস্ট ফাউন্ডেশনের লিগ্যাল এইড ক্লিনিক অনুষ্ঠিত!

 তুঙ্গে বৃহস্পতি! নাসার টেলিস্কোপ ফেরত গ্রহের ছবি যেন স্বপ্নের মায়াজাল – News18 Bangla

তুঙ্গে বৃহস্পতি! নাসার টেলিস্কোপ ফেরত গ্রহের ছবি যেন স্বপ্নের মায়াজাল – News18 Bangla

 Kareena Kapoor Says Raising 2 Boys ‘DIFFICULT’, Saif Ali Khan Scolds Sons: ‘Taimur Bullies Jeh…’

Kareena Kapoor Says Raising 2 Boys ‘DIFFICULT’, Saif Ali Khan Scolds Sons: ‘Taimur Bullies Jeh…’