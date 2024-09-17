মঙ্গলবার , ১৭ সেপ্টেম্বর ২০২৪ | ২রা আশ্বিন, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
  খেলাধুলা

'There is no problem': Rohit Sharma on Gautam Gambhir's different coaching style | Cricket News

সেপ্টেম্বর ১৭, ২০২৪ ৩:১১ অপরাহ্ণ
‘There is no problem’: Rohit Sharma on Gautam Gambhir’s different coaching style | Cricket News



India’s ODI and Test captain Rohit Sharma spoke to reporters on Tuesday, ahead of the first Test match against Bangladesh in Chennai, and said the team has adjusted well to the difference in coaching styles of current head coach, Gautam Gambhir, and his predecessor Rahul Dravid.
“Obviously Rahul bhai, Vikram Rathour and Paras Mhambrey were a different team; and it is only acceptable that the new support staff will bring different perspective,” Rohit said in the pre-match press conference.

“New coaching staff has different style but there is no problem. Good understanding is important, and I have that with Gambhir,” he added.
Gambhir took over as head coach after Dravid’s stint in the role ended following the T20 World Cup in June this year.
The Chennai Test beginning September 19 will be India’s first red-ball game under Gambhir.





