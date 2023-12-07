বৃহস্পতিবার , ৭ ডিসেম্বর ২০২৩ | ২২শে অগ্রহায়ণ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  খেলাধুলা

‘They need to go after Rachin Ravindra’: Irfan Pathan advises SRH ahead of IPL 2024 auction | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
ডিসেম্বর ৭, ২০২৩ ১১:১৭ অপরাহ্ণ
1701969474 photo



msid 105819532,imgsize 41186

NEW DELHI: In anticipation of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 auction, former Indian pacer Irfan Pathan has offered advice to Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), urging the franchise to secure Rachin Ravindra to bolster their squad.
Speaking to Star Sports, Pathan emphasised the need for a proficient spinner in the Hyderabad-based team, suggesting that while they have Mayank Markande, SRH requires an additional wicket-taking option.
Pathan stressed the importance of acquiring all-rounders who can contribute to both batting and bowling.
Concluding his advice, he highlighted the potential of 2023 World Cup standout Ravindra, emphasising his capability to support the team in both opening the batting order and providing valuable contributions.
“Ideally, they would like to have a proper spinner who is a wicket-taker. They had Adil Rashid; they don’t have his services now. Obviously, they have Mayank Markande but they need a bit more than that. If they have two all-rounders going really well as far as batting is concerned, Washington Sundar and Marco Jansen, they can actually play with the playing XI. A backup opener is very, very crucial for them and that is why they need to go after Rachin Ravindra big time,” Pathan said.
The Kiwi youngster was the fourth-highest run scorer in the ODI World Cup 2023; he scored 578 runs with a strike rate of 106.44 after playing 10 matches. Meanwhile, Ravindra also picked up five wickets in nine innings and proved himself to be an effective wicket-taker as well.
Ahead of the upcoming season, the Sunrisers retained several players, including Aiden Markram, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Glenn Phillips, Heinrich Klaasen, Marco Jansen, and others. On the other hand, they released players like Adil Rashid, Akeal Hosein, Harry Brook, and others.
The IPL 2024 auction will take place on December 19 in Dubai. 1166 players have registered themselves for the auction, including some big names like Rachin Ravindra, Travis Head and others.
(With ANI Inputs)





Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

sheikh hasina burn 750x563 1 750x563 1 800x420
পেট্রোল পাম্পে বিস্ফোরণে দগ্ধ একজনের মৃত্যু
বাংলাদেশ
1701969474 photo
‘They need to go after Rachin Ravindra’: Irfan Pathan advises SRH ahead of IPL 2024 auction | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা
tejasswi 2023 12 a3a1a2e8c12cdcda5b1542e5ea2182de 16x9
Sexy! Tejasswi Prakash Turns The Heat Up In A Black Dress With A High Slit; See Hot Photos
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
MINISTERRAZAK 800x420
‘শাহজাহান ওমর শান্তির পক্ষে, তাই জামিন পেয়েছেন’
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban 166453954316x9
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
wm nanak1 800x416

বিএনপির এমপিদের পদত্যাগে সরকারের গায়ে আঁচড় লাগেনি: নানক

 Tarikul bahrain

[১] আটকে পড়া বাহরাইন প্রবাসীদের ফিরিয়ে নিতে অনুরোধ রাষ্ট্রদূতের

দরজায় কড়া নাড়ছে ক্রিসমাস, কয়েক মিনিটে বাড়িতেই বানিয়ে ফেলুন অভিনব কেক, দেখুন Tiktok ভিডিও

 Whatsappp 1 1

WhatsApp Channels-এ করা যায় এডিটও! কীভাবে করবেন? জেনে নিন খুঁটিনাটি

 block market

ব্লক মার্কেটে ৪৮ কোম্পানির ৭২ কোটি টাকার লেনদেন – Corporate Sangbad

 IMG 20230221 WA0033

কালিগঞ্জের তারালী মাধ্যমিক বিদ্যালয়ের অমর ২১ শে ফেব্রুয়ারী পালন

 Untitled 6

লভ্যাংশ ঘোষণা করল এপেক্স ফুটওয়্যার

 1681853887 photo

Arjun Tendulkar: WATCH: Arjun Tendulkar dismisses Bhuvneshwar Kumar to claim maiden IPL wicket | Cricket News

 Photo 2

প্রতিবছরের মত এবারও দারাজ সবচেয়ে বড় সেল ক্যাম্পেইন ‘১১.১১’

 6ED1AF1A FCA4 4BB4 9C74 54AEC5A10922

২৯ অভিযুক্ত ই-কমার্স প্রতিষ্ঠানের তথ্য বাণিজ্য মন্ত্রণালয়ে প্রদান