‘They need to go after Rachin Ravindra’: Irfan Pathan advises SRH ahead of IPL 2024 auction | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: In anticipation of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 auction, former Indian pacer Irfan Pathan has offered advice to Sunrisers Hyderabad
(SRH), urging the franchise to secure Rachin Ravindra to bolster their squad.
Speaking to Star Sports, Pathan emphasised the need for a proficient spinner in the Hyderabad-based team, suggesting that while they have Mayank Markande, SRH requires an additional wicket-taking option.
Pathan stressed the importance of acquiring all-rounders who can contribute to both batting and bowling.
Concluding his advice, he highlighted the potential of 2023 World Cup standout Ravindra, emphasising his capability to support the team in both opening the batting order and providing valuable contributions.
“Ideally, they would like to have a proper spinner who is a wicket-taker. They had Adil Rashid; they don’t have his services now. Obviously, they have Mayank Markande but they need a bit more than that. If they have two all-rounders going really well as far as batting is concerned, Washington Sundar and Marco Jansen, they can actually play with the playing XI. A backup opener is very, very crucial for them and that is why they need to go after Rachin Ravindra big time,” Pathan said.
The Kiwi youngster was the fourth-highest run scorer in the ODI World Cup 2023; he scored 578 runs with a strike rate of 106.44 after playing 10 matches. Meanwhile, Ravindra also picked up five wickets in nine innings and proved himself to be an effective wicket-taker as well.
Ahead of the upcoming season, the Sunrisers retained several players, including Aiden Markram, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Glenn Phillips, Heinrich Klaasen, Marco Jansen, and others. On the other hand, they released players like Adil Rashid, Akeal Hosein, Harry Brook, and others.
The IPL 2024 auction will take place on December 19 in Dubai. 1166 players have registered themselves for the auction, including some big names like Rachin Ravindra, Travis Head and others.(With ANI Inputs)