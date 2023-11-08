‘This has been the best ODI knock I’ve seen in my life: Sachin Tendulkar on Glenn Maxwell show | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: Batting on just one leg, Glenn Maxwell exhibited an extraordinary display of skills, wielding his bat like a precision tool, propelling Australia single-handedly into yet another World Cup semi-final with a breathtaking three-wicket triumph over Afghanistan on Tuesday.
Amidst a target of 292, the spectators at the Wankhede Stadium couldn’t believe their eyes as Australia found themselves in dire straits at 91 for 7 within 18.3 overs, seemingly facing an imminent defeat.
Yet, Maxwell had a different script in mind. Combining sheer determination with a stroke of luck, he took on the aggressive Afghan bowlers, smashing an unbeaten 201 off just 128 deliveries, comprised of 21 fours and 10 sixes, ultimately sealing the victory in 46.5 overs.
With 12 points and one match remaining, Australia secured their spot in the last four alongside India (with 16 points) and South Africa (with 12 points). In contrast, the incredibly talented Afghanistan team, which had come close to extending their fairy tale, found themselves on the wrong side of the result.
The knock at Wankhede, considering the match situation, might be hailed as one of the greatest in ODI cricket when history reflects upon it. Perhaps, it could serve as the spark Australia need in their quest for a sixth World Cup title.
As soon as Australia registered their epic victory, legendary Sachin Tendulkar took to social media platform ‘X’, formerly Twitter, to share his feelings as he termed Maxwell’s knock as the best ODI knock he has seen in his life.
“A wonderful knock by @IZadran18 to put Afghanistan in a good position. They started well in the 2nd half and played good cricket for 70 overs but the last 25 overs from @Gmaxi_32 was more than enough to change their fortune.
“From Max pressure to Max performance! This has been the best ODI knock I’ve seen in my life,” Tendulkar posted on ‘X’.
