Tilak Varma’s special message for team-mate on his maiden call up | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: South Africa have included the promising young batting sensation Dewald Brevis in their squads for the upcoming One-Day and Twenty20 International series against Australia.

The 20-year-old, fondly known as “Baby AB,” has showcased his remarkable talent, boasting the highest individual score in South Africa’s domestic T20 cricket with an impressive 162 runs off just 57 deliveries. He was also the leading run-scorer in 2022 Under-19 World Cup, with 506 runs at an average of 84.33, including 2 centuries and 3 fifties.

Brevis, who plays for Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League, is one of the top contenders for the ODI World Cup scheduled to take place in India later this year.

Tilak Varma , who plays alongside Brevis at Mumbai Indians and shares a strong bond with him, took to Instagram stories to convey his wishes to Brevis. Both Varma and Brevis share not only the Mumbai Indians’ dressing room in the IPL but also a strong bond of friendship.

Tilak took a screenshot of their video call and shared it on Instagram with a caption that read, “Congratulations on your call up brother! So happy and proud of you.”

A few days ago, Tilka also received a video message from Brevis after his debut against West Indies in Trinidad.

Varma was India’s highest run getter in the T20I series against the West Indies that India lost 2-3.

“Hey brother, I hope you are very excited. I don’t know If I am more excited than you, but I just want to say from my side and from the Brevis family, congratulations on your debut. It’s such a great moment for you and your family,” Brevis had said in the video.