Tim Southee to take call on World Cup availability next week after thumb surgery

Most adorable cricket team announcement | New Zealand World Cup 2023 squad | Kane Williamson

NEW DELHI: New Zealand fast bowler Tim Southee is scheduled to have surgery on his damaged right thumb on Thursday. Next week, it will be decided whether or not he will be available for the World Cup in India.In the fourth One-Day International against England last week, Southee fractured and dislocated his right thumb while attempting to take a catch.Gary Stead , the head coach of New Zealand, is optimistic that the 34-year-old seamer will make a full recovery in time for the team’s big-event debut on October 5.“We’ve got our fingers crossed the surgery goes well for Tim,” Stead said in Auckland.“He’ll have some pins or screws inserted in his right thumb and, providing the procedure is a success, it will be a matter of ensuring Tim can tolerate the pain and manage the actual wound when returning to train and play.”

On September 29 and October 2, respectively, New Zealand will play Pakistan and South Africa in World Cup warm-up matches before their opening match against defending champions England.

“Our opening game of the World Cup against England is not until Thursday October 5 in Ahmedabad, so that would be our logical target in terms of his availability.

“Tim’s obviously a hugely experienced and important figure in our team and we want to give him every chance to be part of this World Cup campaign.”

Kane Williamson, the captain of the Black Caps , is still rehabilitating from a ruptured ACL he sustained earlier this year while playing in the IPL, so he could not be fit for New Zealand’s first game.

Up to September 28, teams can make adjustments to the 15-player World Cup roster. After that date, all changes require ICC permission.

Five Black Caps players who will compete in the World Cup are in Bangladesh for a three-match ODI series beginning on Thursday. On Tuesday, the others are expected to board a flight for India.

(With PTI inputs)