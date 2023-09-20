বুধবার , ২০ সেপ্টেম্বর ২০২৩ | ৫ই আশ্বিন, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  খেলাধুলা

Tim Southee to take call on World Cup availability next week after thumb surgery

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
সেপ্টেম্বর ২০, ২০২৩ ১২:৩১ অপরাহ্ণ
1695191497 photo


NEW DELHI: New Zealand fast bowler Tim Southee is scheduled to have surgery on his damaged right thumb on Thursday. Next week, it will be decided whether or not he will be available for the World Cup in India.
In the fourth One-Day International against England last week, Southee fractured and dislocated his right thumb while attempting to take a catch.
Gary Stead, the head coach of New Zealand, is optimistic that the 34-year-old seamer will make a full recovery in time for the team’s big-event debut on October 5.
“We’ve got our fingers crossed the surgery goes well for Tim,” Stead said in Auckland.
“He’ll have some pins or screws inserted in his right thumb and, providing the procedure is a success, it will be a matter of ensuring Tim can tolerate the pain and manage the actual wound when returning to train and play.”

Most adorable cricket team announcement | New Zealand World Cup 2023 squad | Kane Williamson

On September 29 and October 2, respectively, New Zealand will play Pakistan and South Africa in World Cup warm-up matches before their opening match against defending champions England.
“Our opening game of the World Cup against England is not until Thursday October 5 in Ahmedabad, so that would be our logical target in terms of his availability.
“Tim’s obviously a hugely experienced and important figure in our team and we want to give him every chance to be part of this World Cup campaign.”
Kane Williamson, the captain of the Black Caps, is still rehabilitating from a ruptured ACL he sustained earlier this year while playing in the IPL, so he could not be fit for New Zealand’s first game.
Up to September 28, teams can make adjustments to the 15-player World Cup roster. After that date, all changes require ICC permission.
Five Black Caps players who will compete in the World Cup are in Bangladesh for a three-match ODI series beginning on Thursday. On Tuesday, the others are expected to board a flight for India.
(With PTI inputs)

cricket match2





Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

cristal
যাত্রীবাহী বাসে মিলল ১ কেজি ‘ক্রিস্টাল মেথড’, আটক ৫
বাংলাদেশ
1695191497 photo
Tim Southee to take call on World Cup availability next week after thumb surgery
খেলাধুলা
New Project 61
ব্লাড সুগার আর বাতের ব্যথায় কষ্ট পাচ্ছেন? নিয়মিত খান শিউলিপাতার রস, জানুন এর উপকারিতাshiuli leaves have many wonderful health benefits in ayurveda – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
watch sara ali khan ibrahim steal the show at ambanis ganesh chaturthi celebrations 1
Rihanna And A$AP Rocky Share First Pictures Of Their Son Riot Rose
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
received 234724038835670

মেলান্দহে ২ বেকারীকে ভ্রামমান আদালতে ৬ হাজার টাকা জরিমানা

 received 417530903824175

ন্যাশনাল লাইফ ইন্স্যুরেন্সের প্রিমিয়াম দেয়া যাবে নগদে

 valentines day

Tips and Tricks For an Intense, Memorable Valentine’s Day with Your Partner

 IMG 20230303 WA0001

বিশ্ব জলবায়ু অবরোধে উপকূলের জন্য ক্ষতিপূরণের দাবী

 studio project 3 26

Here’s Why Fruits Should Not be Eaten with Meals, Ayurvedic Experts Explain

 f03fbbb3237c2564cba40371255f5ed4 motoride 162552 598798

【無料雑誌付き】スウェッジライン YZF-R6 フロントホースキット ホースエンド：ステンレス ホースカラー：ブラック SWAGE-LINE :162552-598798:パークアップYahoo!店 – 通販

 the archies cast

The Archies Director Zoya Akhtar Felt Pressure Because of Riverdale, Reveals It’s Set in Anglo-India Community

 9 6

ব্যাংককে আইওএসসিও’র এশিয়া প্যাসিফিক রিজিওনাল কমিটির সভা – Corporate Sangbad

 367717475 3673995999591801 4850429717099264832 n

নানা কর্মসূচীর মধ্য দিয়ে হিলিতে জাতীয় শোক দিবস পালিত

 35 3

ঝিনাইদহে চাঞ্চল্যকর জনি হত্যা মামলায় প্রধান আসামী গ্রেফতার – Corporate Sangbad