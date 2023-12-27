 Buy cheap website traffic
বুধবার , ২৭ ডিসেম্বর ২০২৩ | ১২ই পৌষ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  খেলাধুলা

‘Today was just my day’: Five-star Rabada shrugs off the ring rust | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
ডিসেম্বর ২৭, ২০২৩ ১২:১৬ পূর্বাহ্ণ
1703614579 photo



msid 106300807,imgsize 48386

NEW DELHI: South Africa’s Kagiso Rabada brushed off any signs of rust after a prolonged absence from the Test arena, delivering a five-wicket haul to propel South Africa into a commanding position against India in the first Test on Tuesday.
The 28-year-old fast bowler claimed figures of 5-44, leaving India at 208-8 when bad light and rain led to an early end to Day one at Centurion, just outside Pretoria.
This marked Rabada’s return to Test cricket since South Africa’s victory against the West Indies in Johannesburg in March, and he displayed no adverse effects from his extended break from first-class cricket.
“I was pretty focused in my training and I knew what I wanted to get out of my training but I think days like this happened in cricket, where sometimes you get the ball in the right areas and you’re successful and today was just my day,” he told reporters.
“I’m pretty happy with the way I bowled. All week, the ball has been coming up nicely so I came into the match quite confident and I’m just glad that all the focus and hard work paid off. My mind and body was feeling good coming into this Test series.”
Rabada made the initial breakthrough against India and took three quick wickets after lunch to stop touring side wresting back control, including having Virat Kohli caught behind with a superb delivery.
“It just swung away late and most of the time he seems to just cover that channel,” Rabada said. “He’s a fantastic player and when you play against him you really have to be on, so I’m glad I got the faint edge there.”
KL Rahul, however, continued to provide resistance and was 70 not out at the close.
“India have a quality batting line-up with quite a bit of experience so 208-8 … we would have taken that before the game started and especially because we sent them into bat. All in all, I didn’t think we bowled badly but I think there’s room for improvement,” Rabada added.
(With Reuters Inputs)





Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

CTGNEWS 1
জামিনে বের হয়ে আবারও চুরি করে ধরা
বাংলাদেশ
1703614579 photo
‘Today was just my day’: Five-star Rabada shrugs off the ring rust | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা
untitled design 2023 12 18t100409.130 2023 12 32767a6417f90d2721a5de2dcb9cfe9a
Shah Rukh Khan On His Dunki Co-star Vicky Kaushal: ‘I Got A Lot To Learn From Him’
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
IMG 20231226 174921
কলারোয়ার মির্জাপুরে নির্বাচনী পথসভায় বাবার জন্য নৌকায় ভোট চাইলেন ছেলে
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
wm Russia 5

৩৬টি দেশের বিমানের ওপর রাশিয়ার নিষেধাজ্ঞা

 mushroom

শীতের বিকেলের মুখরোচক স্ন্যাক্স প্যান ফ্রায়েড মাশরুম

 wm Malala Yousafzai and Asser

কাকে বিয়ে করলেন মালালা?

 New Project 22

টোম্যাটোর রস দিয়ে বানান আইস কিউব, চোখের নিমেষে পান ব্রণমুক্ত ঝকঝকে ত্বক

 1628500072 studio project 6

Natural Room Fresheners To Eliminate Odour And Make Your Home Smell Divine

 New Project 9 33

Ways to find lost phone : এক ক্লিকেই হারিয়ে যাওয়া ফোন খুঁজে দেবে Google-এর Find My Device ফিচার!

 IMG 20230623 WA0008

আনোয়ারা থানার ওসি হাছান প্রত্যাহার, নতুন ওসি সোহেল আহমেদ

 1689415426 photo

‘Why link cricket with political relations?’ Misbah-ul-Haq feels Pakistan must visit India for World Cup | Cricket News

 desh bondu polimer

সাপ্তাহিক লুজার তালিকার শীর্ষে দেশবন্ধু পলিমার – Corporate Sangbad

 wm pak fm

পাক পররাষ্ট্রমন্ত্রীর বসার ভঙ্গি নিয়ে ক্ষোভ