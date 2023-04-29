Top-5: Highest team totals in IPL history

taboola.com,1209195,DIRECT,c228e6794e811952 spotx.tv,71451,RESELLER spotxchange.com,71451,RESELLER pubmatic.com,156307,RESELLER appnexus.com,3364,RESELLER indexexchange.com,183756,RESELLER contextweb.com,560382,RESELLER tremorhub.com,z87wm,RESELLER rubiconproject.com,16698,RESELLER openx.com,539154393,RESELLER freewheel.tv,799921,RESELLER smartadserver.com,3563,RESELLER beachfront.com,13749,RESELLER emxdgt.com,1643,RESELLER improvedigital.com,1577,RESELLER video.unrulymedia.com,1166984029,RESELLER inmobi.com,a985e39014a94721a8e97c929d32ef9d,RESELLER pubnative.net,1007180,RESELLER smaato.com,1100047487,RESELLER synacor.com,82376,RESELLER sonobi.com,9a1db44c9c,RESELLER yahoo.com,59189,RESELLER imds.tv,82376,RESELLER yahoo.com,59177,RESELLER vidoomy.com,2717565,RESELLER

​RCB – 263/5 vs PWI (2013)

The match where the world witnessed the “Gayle Storm” at the iconic M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. On April 23, 2013, Chris Gayle left Pune Warriors India (now-defunct) shattered as records tumbled every step of the way. He scorched his way to 175* runs off just 66 balls at a strike rate of 265.15 with 13 boundaries and 17 sixes which remains the highest individual score in IPL and T20 cricket.