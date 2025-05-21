Advertise here
বৃহস্পতিবার , ২২ মে ২০২৫
Tottenham Hotspur beat Manchester United 1-0 to end 17-year trophy drought with Europa League glory | Football News

মে ২২, ২০২৫
Son Heung-Min of Tottenham Hotspur lifts the UEFA Europa League trophy after his team’s victory. (Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur ended their long wait for silverware with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Manchester United in the UEFA Europa League final, sealing their first major title since 2008 and their first European triumph since 1984.Brennan Johnson’s scrappy 42nd-minute goal proved decisive at Bilbao’s San Mames stadium, giving Spurs their third Europa League crown. The Welsh winger bundled in a loose ball from close range after a cross by Pape Matar Sarr took deflections off Luke Shaw and Johnson himself before creeping past United keeper Andre Onana.Go Beyond The Boundary with our YouTube channel. SUBSCRIBE NOW!Despite a dismal Premier League season, Ange Postecoglou’s side delivered when it mattered most. The Australian, under pressure after Spurs finished below United in the league, kept his record of winning silverware in his second season at every club he’s managed. Who’s that IPL player?“This club hasn’t won a trophy for 17 years — it means so much,” said Johnson after the match.United, who finished the season with 21 defeats and outside European qualification, pushed hard for an equaliser. Rasmus Højlund came close late on, only for Micky van de Ven to clear off the line in spectacular fashion. Luke Shaw had a final chance with a header, but Spurs goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario held firm.With just 27% possession and a single shot on target, Spurs defended deep in the second half, surviving waves of United pressure. Manchester United fans chanted coach Ruben Amorim’s name in defiance, but their club exits the season without silverware — and without European football for only the second time in 35 years.

While questions remain over Postecoglou’s future, Tottenham fans can finally celebrate a night of continental glory.


Source link

