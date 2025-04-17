Tristan Stubbs living his childhood dream: From idolising KL Rahul as a kid to winning IPL matches with him | Cricket News

Tristan Stubbs’ father Christopher Stubbs (left) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium a day before Delhi Capitals match against Rajasthan Royals; Tristan Stubbs celebrates with KL Rahul after hitting winning six. (Photos: Amit Kumar & IPL)

NEW DELHI: On Tuesday evening, Christopher Stubbs sat alone in the stand right underneath the team dressing room at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi, admiring and clapping for his son, Tristan, who was hitting bowlers all around the park during the Delhi Capitals ‘ net session.

That was a trailer for what was to come 24 hours later.

On Wednesday, Tristan Stubbs played a crucial role in Delhi Capitals’ thrilling Super Over win against Rajasthan Royals. He first helped Delhi post 188/5 with his swashbuckling 14-ball 34, and then hit the winning six in the Super Over to seal the deal.

The 24-year-old was ecstatic, celebrated the win like a warrior who had just conquered the Kotla fort. Stubbs must have been elated by the fact that the batter at the other end was KL Rahul, someone he had idolised his entire life..

South Africa cricketer Tristan Stubbs with his family. (Special Arrangement)

“He always loved KL Rahul,” Christopher Stubbs had told TimesofIndia.com in an exclusive chat.

“He [Tristan] would just say, ‘If I could bat like that, he’s the best batsman I’ve ever seen.’ He used to love watching him,” added Christopher Stubbs.

After their win against Royals, the 24-year-old mentioned a special moment of the match when KL Rahul calmed him down after he dropped a catch. Stubbs dropped Nitish Rana at long-on, and to add salt to the wounds, it went for a six and left captain Axar Patel visibly upset. Rana, who was on 20 off 16 balls, went on to score 51 runs, adding 31 in his next 12 balls he faced.

“I felt horrible when I dropped that catch. I couldn’t believe it. And they hit a six and a four. But KL kept me calm there,” he told broadcasters.

Tristan Stubbs also shared how KL Rahul helped him during the Super Over. He said, “KL told me to take your time, this is all about handling pressure.” The words of assurance certainly helped Stubbs, who picked up Sandeep Sharma’s slower bouncer and muscled it over deep mid-wicket.

This was the second time the duo were in the middle and pulled off a heist for the Delhi Capitals in this ongoing season.

Stubbs and KL Rahul forged a vital unbeaten 111-run partnership in Delhi Capitals’ win over Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

“He kept enforcing and reminding me to look straight, and that gave me confidence,” Stubbs had said after the match against RCB.

Meanwhile, Stubbs’ father, who is travelling with his son in the IPL, also had the chance to meet KL Rahul.

“I met KL. He said hello and introduced himself. He was a real gentleman—an amazing guy. KL Rahul seems like a very nice guy. I’m sure it must be amazing for Tristan. So, to be playing alongside him in the same team, I’m sure he’s loving it. I like all top Indian cricketers—seriously, when you come to India, you realise how huge it is to play with those guys,” Christopher said.

Tristan Stubbs father Christopher Stubbs at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. (Photo Credit: Amit Kumar)

With Delhi Capitals chasing their first IPL title since the tournament’s inception, and currently sitting on top of the table with five wins from six matches, the franchise appears to be on the right track to finally break their title drought.

“I think they’ve got a very good team this year—a very balanced team. They’ve got everything covered. They can bat up front, they can bat at the death, they can bowl well, and they field well too. I think they handle spin nicely and have good spinners. They really are a good team. Look, every team in this IPL is strong, but I think this one is particularly well balanced,” Christopher said.

“I am looking forward to more partnerships between KL Rahul and Tristan,” he added.

Table-toppers Delhi Capitals will next face Gujarat Titans on Saturday at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.