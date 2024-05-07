মঙ্গলবার , ৭ মে ২০২৪ | ২৪শে বৈশাখ, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
'Upar utha': Riyan Parag carries Prithvi Shaw on his back – WATCH | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: Delhi Capitals will rely on Rishabh Pant’s competitive edge and Jake Fraser McGurk’s exceptional skills as they aim to stay in the IPL playoff race when they face an in-form Rajasthan Royals in a must-win game on Tuesday.
Delhi Capitals have had an inconsistent campaign so far, with five wins and six losses from 11 games. While they must win their remaining three games, doing so would only bring them to 16 points, which may not be enough to secure a spot in the final four.
When the two teams last met in Jaipur in March, Delhi Capitals lost control during the latter part of their bowling innings, with Riyan Parag playing a standout role for Rajasthan.
For Rajasthan Royals, a victory would propel Sanju Samson’s team to the top of the table.
Ahead of the highly anticipated match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, RR’s Riyan Parag and DC’s Prithvi Shaw were seen enjoying a lighthearted practice session together.
“Bhaichara on top,” Rajasthan Royals captioned while posting a video.
WATCH:

Squads:
Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Rovman Powell, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sandeep Sharma, Jos Buttler, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Shubham Dubey, Navdeep Saini, Tanush Kotian, Keshav Maharaj, Nandre Burger, Kuldeep Sen, Donovan Ferreira, Abid Mushtaq, Kunal Singh Rathore
Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Abishek Porel, Shai Hope, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Rasikh Dar Salam, Lizaad Williams, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar, Sumit Kumar, Praveen Dubey, Kumar Kushagra, Ricky Bhui, Ishant Sharma, David Warner, Gulbadin Naib, Jhye Richardson, Anrich Nortje, Lalit Yadav, Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal, Swastik Chikara





