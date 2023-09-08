শুক্রবার , ৮ সেপ্টেম্বর ২০২৩ | ২৪শে ভাদ্র, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
US Open: Rohan Bopanna, Matthew Ebden reach US Open men’s doubles final

সেপ্টেম্বর ৮, ২০২৩ ৩:৪২ পূর্বাহ্ণ
NEW DELHI: India’s Rohan Bopanna and his Australian partner, Matthew Ebden, continued their impressive performance at the US Open by advancing to the final of the men’s doubles event with a commanding straight-set victory over the French pair of Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Nicolas Mahut.
The sixth-seeded Indo-Australian duo, who had previously reached the semifinals at Wimbledon earlier this year, secured their spot in the final with a 7-6 (7-3), 6-2 win in the semifinals of the prestigious hard court major.
As it happened: Bopanna/Ebden vs Mahut/Herbert
This marks the second time that Bopanna has reached a Grand Slam men’s doubles final, with his previous appearance dating back to 2010 when he competed alongside Pakistani partner Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi, also at the US Open.
In addition to the final berth, Bopanna achieved a significant milestone by becoming the oldest player in the Open era to reach a Grand Slam final at the age of 43 years and 6 months. He surpassed the previous record held by Canada’s Daniel Nestor, who was 43 years and 4 months old when he played in a Major final, by two months.
The duo of Bopanna and Ebden will face the winner of the other semifinal match, which features the American pair of Rajeev Ram and Joe Salisbury against the Croatian-American duo of Ivan Dodig and Austin Krajicek, in the championship clash at the Louis Armstrong Stadium.
While Bopanna continues his impressive run in the men’s doubles, he is no longer in contention in the mixed doubles event, having been eliminated in the second round alongside his Indonesian partner Aldila Sutjiadi.
(With inputs from PTI)





