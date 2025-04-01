US president Donald Trump comments on Tiger Woods dating former daughter-in-law Vanessa | Off the field News

Advertise here
মঙ্গলবার , ১ এপ্রিল ২০২৫
US president Donald Trump comments on Tiger Woods dating former daughter-in-law Vanessa

President Donald listens as Tiger Woods speaks during reception for Black History Month in the East Room of the White House in February. (AP)

United States President Donald Trump expressed his support and happiness for golf legend Tiger Woods and his ex-daughter-in-law Vanessa’s recently confirmed relationship, during comments to reporters in Washington on Monday. Trump described Woods as a “fantastic guy.”
Tiger Woods, known for maintaining privacy about his personal life, confirmed the tabloid speculation last week about his relationship with Vanessa Trump, who divorced Donald Trump Jr. during his father’s first term in the Oval Office.
“Tiger actually called me a few months ago, and we have a very special, very good relationship with Tiger. I played golf with him a couple of times over the last month, and he’s a fantastic guy and a fantastic athlete, and he told me about it, and I said ‘Tiger, that’s good,'” Trump said.

“I’m very happy for both, I just, let them both be happy. Let them both be happy. They’re both great,” Trump added.

Woods made the relationship public by sharing photos on social media of the couple spending time together.
“Love is in the air and life is better with you by my side,” Woods wrote alongside two pictures of the couple.
Vanessa Trump also participated in what appeared to be a coordinated announcement by posting a picture with Woods on her Instagram account.
Vanessa Trump ended her 13-year marriage to Donald Trump Jr. in 2018.
Woods’ private life previously made headlines during the 2009 sex scandal that impacted his career and ended his six-year marriage to Elin Nordegren, with whom he has two children.
The scandal revealed Woods’ infidelity, with reports suggesting he had relationships with up to 120 women during his marriage to Nordegren, leading to their separation.


