Vaibhav Sooryavanshi once again serves reminder to India selectors in 42-ball 144: ‘Ekdum dhaga khol diya’ | Cricket News

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (ACC)

New Delhi: “Nitish ji garda uda diye aur mera bhai ekdum dhaaga khol diya [Nitish (Kumar) smashed it, and my brother totally destroyed the opposition],” chirped Ujjwal Sooryavanshi, a first-time voter, who celebrated both Nitish Kumar’s win in the Bihar election and his younger brother’s scintillating 144 off 42 balls against the UAE in the Asia Cup Rising tournament in Doha, Qatar.The two slangs used by Vaibhav’s brother are casual expressions in Bihar used to appreciate someone’s accomplishment.

Rajasthan Royals trade, releases, IPL squad retention: Crucial auction for Sanju Samson-less RR

On Friday, it was double delight for Ujjwal, a second-year undergraduate student. The Nitish Kumar-led NDA registered a landslide victory with 202 of the 243 Assembly seats, and then Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, boy wonder from Bihar’s Samastipur, sent a gentle reminder to the selectors and the likes of Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal that he is waiting in the wings.“We were glued to the TV since the morning. It was the first time I voted in any election and I was delighted to see the candidate I voted for win. Then in the evening, Vaibhav smashed the UAE bowlers all over the park. It was a double delight on a magical Friday,” Ujjwal told TimesofIndia.com.It is the joint fifth-fastest hundred in all men’s T20s and joint-second fastest for an Indian. His second T20 century included 11 fours and 15 sixes as he propelled India A to 297/4 in Doha, with his side going on to win by 148 runs.

Bengaluru: Cricketer Vaibhav Suryavanshi attends the match on day three of the Duleep trophy 2025 final cricket match between South Zone and Central Zone, at BCCI Centre of Excellence ground, in Bengaluru, Karnataka. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak) (PTI09_13_2025_000324B)

Amusingly, during his thundering knock, the teenager got upset every time he scored a four. “I get disappointed because it is two runs less than a six,” he said at the post-match presentation.Hitting sixes along with mutton and rice are the two things Vaibhav cherishes the most.“With cricket taking centre stage and with his diet in focus, he had sacrificed his love for mutton. It has angered him, and the bowlers are facing the brunt,” said Ujjwal with laughter.The 14-year-old, who shot to fame by becoming the youngest IPL player and century-maker earlier this year, reached his hundred in 32 balls.

He is just getting started. He is too good for U19 level. He must play regularly for India A Ashutosh Aman, former Bihar captain

Sooryavanshi also smoked the fastest century on record in youth one-day internationals—off 52 deliveries—in a win over England in July.“He is just getting started. He is too good for U19 level. He must play regularly for India A,” said Ashutosh Aman, former Bihar captain, who handed Sooryavanshi his first-class cap a couple of years ago.Former India batting coach Vikram Rathour, who worked with Sooryavanshi at Rajasthan Royals, said he was “sold” when he first saw the teenager bat in the nets.

When I saw him for the first time, I was sold. Just with the downswing of his bat… I think he’s very, very unique Vikram Rathour, former India batting coach

“He is a prodigy. He has scored hundreds in England, Australia, and now for India A. We have seen what he has done in the IPL,” said Rathour.“And honestly, when I saw him for the first time, I was sold. Just with the downswing of his bat… I think he’s very, very unique. I haven’t seen something like that for a long, long time. And now he’s showing that he has temperament as well. So I think he’s going to be a very, very special player,” Rathour added.

New Delhi: RR’s Vaibhav Suryavanshi celebrates his fifty runs during the IPL 2025 cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav)

Vaibhav credited his father Sanjeev Sooryavanshi for helping him stay focused. “Because of how strict he was with me since childhood. Earlier, I used to think, why is he being so strict? But now I understand that the benefits can be seen on the ground — he didn’t let me get distracted, kept me focused on cricket, and made sure I kept working hard. So whatever I have, it is thanks to my father,” he said.Ujjwal also agrees with his younger brother and recalls a childhood memory. “Because of him, we used to lose so many balls. My father, who was generally very strict and has done odd jobs in Mumbai to keep the family afloat, never spent a penny on miscellaneous things. But whenever Vaibhav would hit a six and we’d lose the ball, he would just smile and buy us a brand-new tennis ball within a few minutes,” Ujjwal said.

Poll Did Nitish Kumar’s recent victory in the Bihar elections surprise you?

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is young, unfazed, and is going to torment bowlers for years. At 14, he is already a role model for many in Bihar, who look up to him and can proudly say: “He is the face of the state.” And as Ashutosh Aman said, “He can be the MS Dhoni of Bihar. Dhoni bhai put Ranchi and Jharkhand on the world map, Vaibhav is doing the same for Samastipur and Bihar.”