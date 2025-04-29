Vaibhav Suryavanshi: From training on a rooftop to creating IPL history | Cricket News

Jaipur: Rajasthan Royals’ Vaibhav Suryavanshi walks back after his dismissal as teammate Yashasvi Jaiswal celebrates his knock during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 cricket match between Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans, in Jaipur. (PTI Photo)

In 2021, during the dark and uncertain days of the Covid-19 lockdown, a 10-year-old boy from Bihar set up a makeshift net on his terrace. With no cricket grounds open and no formal coaching available, little Vaibhav Suryavanshi would spend countless hours perfecting his shots against cricket balls and dreaming of wearing an IPL jersey one day.

Fast forward just four years — that same boy, now 14, has etched his name into the history books.

On a magical night at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur, Vaibhav Suryavanshi stunned the cricketing world by smashing the second fastest century in IPL history. Facing seasoned international bowlers, the fearless teenager reached his hundred in just 35 balls, announcing himself as one of the brightest talents Indian cricket has seen in years.

What makes this story even more remarkable is the path he took. Without the luxury of world-class academies or elite training facilities during his early years, Vaibhav’s terrace sessions laid the foundation for the fearless, powerful, and instinctive batting style that today has the world watching in awe.

In a video now going viral, young Vaibhav can be seen tirelessly practicing on his rooftop, honing the very skills that would one day dismantle the best bowling attacks in the world.

His journey is not just about cricket — it’s about resilience, dreams, family sacrifices, and the belief that extraordinary talent can come from the most ordinary of places.

From a terrace in Bihar to the big stage of the IPL — Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s story is a reminder that no dream is too big, and no effort ever goes unnoticed.