সোমবার , ৮ এপ্রিল ২০২৪ | ২৫শে চৈত্র, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. ক্যারিয়ার
  4. খেলাধুলা
  5. জাতীয়
  6. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  7. ধর্ম
  8. নারী ও শিশু
  9. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  10. প্রযুক্তি
  11. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  12. বহি বিশ্ব
  13. বাংলাদেশ
  14. বিনোদন
  15. মতামত
  /  খেলাধুলা

Venkatesh Prasad bats for inclusion of Shivam Dube and Rinku Singh in India’s T20 World Cup eleven | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
এপ্রিল ৮, ২০২৪ ১০:৩০ অপরাহ্ণ
1712593817 photo



msid 109140904,imgsize 73030

NEW DELHI: Former India pacer Venkatesh Prasad wants all-rounder Shivam Dube and swashbuckling Rinku Singh in the national team for the upcoming T20 World Cup in June.
Dube has emerged as a standout performer for CSK in the ongoing IPL season, displaying an impressive strike rate of over 160. Given the spin-friendly conditions expected in the West Indies, Dube’s skills could be crucial in navigating the slower pitches.
Rinku Singh, known for his explosive batting prowess has made a compelling case for selection in India’s T20 World Cup squad, particularly with the tournament being held in the USA and Caribbean.
“Shivam Dube for his striking ability against spinners, Surya (Kumar Yadav) for being the best T20 international batter and Rinku Singh for his exceptional finishing ability,” Prasad wrote on X.

“It will be great if India finds a way to have these 3 in the 11 in the T20 WC. With Virat and Rohit, this will leave spot for just a keeper batsman. Interesting to see how it pans out,” he added.
But that would mean that all-rounder Hardik Pandya may not be a part of the eleven.
(With inputs from PTI)





Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

wm Education mm
১২ হাজার পরিবার পেল শিক্ষামন্ত্রীর ইফতার সামগ্রী
বাংলাদেশ
1712593817 photo
Venkatesh Prasad bats for inclusion of Shivam Dube and Rinku Singh in India’s T20 World Cup eleven | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা
jeetendra birthday celebration 2024 04 e91e4e9127a2bf6850936b9671e51199
Jeetendra Marks His 82nd Birthday By Cutting Cake With Tusshar Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor And Family; Watch
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
wm eid saudi pic 04062019 750x563 1
সৌদি আরবে ঈদুল ফিতর বুধবার
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
block market2 1

ব্লক মার্কেটে ইসলামী ব্যাংকের বড় লেনদেন – Corporate Sangbad

 received 2609304502697999

আনোয়ারার জুঁইদন্ডী ইউনিয়নে করোনা টিকা প্রদান শুরু

 wm Mosal michil Edit

খালেদা জিয়া ইস্যুতে মিরপুরে রিজভীর মশাল মিছিল

 wm brazilflood1

ব্রাজিলে ঘূর্ণিঝড় ও বন্যায় নিহত ২২

 whatsapp 1

মাসাধিক পুরনো মেসেজও এবার মুছে দেওয়া যাবে; Delete For Everyone-এর সময়সীমা বাড়াচ্ছে WhatsApp

 wm GM Kader

নৌ-পথ নিরাপদ করার দাবি জিএম কাদেরের

 wm AMIRNEWS

‘আ.লীগকে নূতন করে কবরে পাঠানোর দরকার নেই’

 received 961290284915163

জামালপুরে আন্তর্জাতিক রক্তদাতা দিবস পালিত

 received 504226427703962

রাসিক মেয়র লিটনের সুস্থ্যতা কামনায় দোয়া মাহফিল অনুষ্ঠিত

 katrina kaif merry christmas

Katrina Kaif And Radikaa Sarathkumar’s Leaked Pics From Vijay Sethupathi’s Merry Christmas Go Viral