Venkatesh Prasad bats for inclusion of Shivam Dube and Rinku Singh in India’s T20 World Cup eleven | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: Former India pacer Venkatesh Prasad wants all-rounder Shivam Dube and swashbuckling Rinku Singh in the national team for the upcoming T20 World Cup in June.Dube has emerged as a standout performer for CSK in the ongoing IPL season, displaying an impressive strike rate of over 160. Given the spin-friendly conditions expected in the West Indies, Dube’s skills could be crucial in navigating the slower pitches.Rinku Singh, known for his explosive batting prowess has made a compelling case for selection in India’s T20 World Cup squad, particularly with the tournament being held in the USA and Caribbean.“Shivam Dube for his striking ability against spinners, Surya (Kumar Yadav) for being the best T20 international batter and Rinku Singh for his exceptional finishing ability,” Prasad wrote on X.

“It will be great if India finds a way to have these 3 in the 11 in the T20 WC. With Virat and Rohit, this will leave spot for just a keeper batsman. Interesting to see how it pans out,” he added.

But that would mean that all-rounder Hardik Pandya may not be a part of the eleven.

(With inputs from PTI)