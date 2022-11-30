Venkatesh Prasad strong applicant for selector’s post | Cricket News

MUMBAI: Former India seamer Venkatesh Prasad has applied for the post of national selector and is a frontrunner, TOI has learnt. The deadline to apply for the post expired on Monday. Having been a junior India chief selector from 2016-18 – a period in which India played in one Under-19 World final (2016 in Bangladesh) and won another (2018 in New Zealand), Prasad is now a strong contender for the post of even the chief selector.
What enhances his CV for the selection committee chairman’s post is the fact that he has a rich playing experience – 33 Tests and 161 ODIs from 1996 to 2001, in which he took a total of 292 international wickets. He was also the bowling coach of the India team during their triumphant run in the inaugural World T20 in 2007, and then took the same post with the Chennai Super Kings from 2008-09 – a period which saw CSK reach the final in 2008 and win the IPL and CLT20 titles next year. Later, he became the bowling coach of Punjab Kings, and was also the head coach of Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh.
D Vasu and Kanwaljit Singh are the other applicants from South Zone, but Kanwaljit is 64, while the eligibility criteria to be a selector is 60.
From the West Zone, Mumbai chief selector Salil Ankola is a frontrunner, with Nayan Mongia and Sameer Dighe also being in the race. From the East Zone, Subroto Banerjee and SS Das are strong contenders, while from the North Zone, Nikhil Chopra could be a dark horse. Former Maninder Singh, Atul Wassan, Ajay Ratra and Gursharan Singh are the other applicants from the North Zone. From the Central Zone, the two strong applicants are ex-Madhya Pradesh batsman Amay Khurasia and ex-junior national selector Gyanendra Pandey.
RP Singh quits CIC
Meanwhile, former India left-arm pacer Rudra Pratap Singh has quit the BCCI’s Cricket Advisory Committee, which will be tasked with appointing the new selection committee. RP Singh is now a talent scout with the Mumbai Indians.
A source told this paper that the BCCI recently approached former India pacer Ajit Agarkar for a post in the CAC. “The BCCI has approached Agarkar to be a member of the CAC. He hasn’t applied for the selectors’ job this time,” the source revealed. Agarkar didn’t respond to calls from this newspaper.
The CAC which picked Chetan Sharma’s selection committee was headed by India’s 1983 World Cup hero Madan Lal, who is ineligible to continue having crossed the 70-year age limit. Sulakshna Naik is the third member of the committee.
What enhances his CV for the selection committee chairman’s post is the fact that he has a rich playing experience – 33 Tests and 161 ODIs from 1996 to 2001, in which he took a total of 292 international wickets. He was also the bowling coach of the India team during their triumphant run in the inaugural World T20 in 2007, and then took the same post with the Chennai Super Kings from 2008-09 – a period which saw CSK reach the final in 2008 and win the IPL and CLT20 titles next year. Later, he became the bowling coach of Punjab Kings, and was also the head coach of Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh.
D Vasu and Kanwaljit Singh are the other applicants from South Zone, but Kanwaljit is 64, while the eligibility criteria to be a selector is 60.
From the West Zone, Mumbai chief selector Salil Ankola is a frontrunner, with Nayan Mongia and Sameer Dighe also being in the race. From the East Zone, Subroto Banerjee and SS Das are strong contenders, while from the North Zone, Nikhil Chopra could be a dark horse. Former Maninder Singh, Atul Wassan, Ajay Ratra and Gursharan Singh are the other applicants from the North Zone. From the Central Zone, the two strong applicants are ex-Madhya Pradesh batsman Amay Khurasia and ex-junior national selector Gyanendra Pandey.
RP Singh quits CIC
Meanwhile, former India left-arm pacer Rudra Pratap Singh has quit the BCCI’s Cricket Advisory Committee, which will be tasked with appointing the new selection committee. RP Singh is now a talent scout with the Mumbai Indians.
A source told this paper that the BCCI recently approached former India pacer Ajit Agarkar for a post in the CAC. “The BCCI has approached Agarkar to be a member of the CAC. He hasn’t applied for the selectors’ job this time,” the source revealed. Agarkar didn’t respond to calls from this newspaper.
The CAC which picked Chetan Sharma’s selection committee was headed by India’s 1983 World Cup hero Madan Lal, who is ineligible to continue having crossed the 70-year age limit. Sulakshna Naik is the third member of the committee.