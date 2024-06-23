‘Very, very aggressive’: Kuldeep Yadav discloses why he is an instant success in the Caribbean leg of T20 World Cup | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: Kuldeep Yadav , India’s top spinner over the last year, is gaining success in the Caribbean leg of the T20 World Cup due to his aggressive approach in the T20 format.Although benched in the league stage in the USA because of the conditions in New York, Kuldeep is now playing a significant role on the spin-friendly tracks of the Caribbean, already taking five wickets in two games, including three against Bangladesh.Kuldeep attributes a large part of his success across different formats to his bold strategy.“For any spinner around the globe, the length matters a lot. And especially in this format, you have to read what the batter is trying to do, be more aggressive, the approach should be like very – very aggressive. So that is actually helping me during the IPL and it’s actually helping me in the T20 World Cup,” Kuldeep was quoted as saying by PTI after the match against Bangladesh.

Kuldeep will face a challenging test against Australia on Monday. Despite the pressure, he remains firm on his game plan, even when batters aim for boundaries.

“When the other team needs like 10 runs or 12 runs per over and the batter is going against you, my plan is to just stick with the length. When they try to attack you, if you have a proper plan against them and you are bowling at probably the better length and you have maximum chances of getting the batter out. So that is my thinking, not thinking I have to get him out, just the length,” he explained.

Kuldeep noted that he was well aware of the Caribbean team’s combination, having missed out in New York due to the pace-friendly pitches. Kuldeep added that the pressure is intense, especially in the Super 8s stage, and that the pitches are favorable for spinners.

“Here I made my T20, ODI debut here back in 2017. I knew the conditions very well, just the length and trying to vary my pace. So it is nice for spinners to come here and bowl,” he said. “Now in Super 8s, we have a lot of pressure as well. We’re going to play Australia in a couple of days’ time. The wickets are good for spinners, as you have seen in the last few games as well. We got four overs, and that was my plan. Just sticking with the length and varying my pace.”

This balanced approach and understanding of bowling lengths are instrumental in his performance. Kuldeep remains unfazed by varying game conditions and continues to focus on his strengths, leveraging the advisable lengths and pace variations crucial for a spinner’s success.