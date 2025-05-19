Advertise here
সোমবার , ১৯ মে ২০২৫
Viral video: Sanjiv Goenka storms out of balcony after Rishabh Pant dismissal vs SRH

Viral video: Sanjiv Goenka storms out of balcony after Rishabh Pant dismissal vs SRH


NEW DELHI: A video featuring Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) owner Sanjiv Goenka went viral on Monday after he was seen storming out of the team’s balcony following Rishabh Pant’s early dismissal against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in IPL 2025.The moment unfolded in the 12th over of the LSG innings at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. Go Beyond The Boundary with our YouTube channel. SUBSCRIBE NOW!Pant, who promoted himself up the order in a must-win game, was dismissed for just 7 runs. Trying to play a full delivery from Eshan Malinga, Pant chipped the ball back to the bowler, who took a sharp return catch diving to his left.Watch:Pant’s poor run with the bat has been a major concern for LSG this season. So far, he has managed just 135 runs in 12 games, averaging a disappointing 12.27. His struggles continued at a crucial time for the franchise, which is in a tight race for the final playoff spot.The viral video captured Goenka’s visible frustration, as he quickly left the team’s balcony after watching the dismissal. The clip sparked reactions from fans and went viral across social media platforms.

Bombay Sport Exchange Ep 5: Shane Watson on how IPL gave him a lifeline & his tribute to Phil Hughes

Earlier in the day, SRH captain Pat Cummins won the toss and opted to bowl first. While Hyderabad are already out of the playoff race, LSG are under pressure to win their remaining games and improve their net run rate. They are competing with Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals for the last available playoff slot.Cummins admitted his side hasn’t lived up to expectations this season. LSG skipper Pant, meanwhile, said the team was focusing on one game at a time and trying not to overthink the situation.





