Virat Kohli asks fans to stop calling him ‘King’: ‘I feel embarrassed’ | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: Virat Kohli has requested his fans to refrain from addressing him with the title ‘King’. The Indian batting legend expressed his discomfort at being called by that name, stating that it made him feel embarrassed.Speaking at the grand unboxing ceremony of RCB ‘s new IPL jersey held at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, where the franchise was also rebranded as the Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Virat addressed the crowd.Also See: IPL schedule 2024 The 35-year-old star cricketer humbly requested his fans to discontinue using the term ‘King’ when referring to him.

“Firstly, you need to stop calling me that word (king). Please call me Virat. Don’t call me that word (king). I was just telling Faf du Plessis that I feel embarrassed every year when you call me that word. So just call me Virat, please, from now on; don’t use that word. It’s very embarrassing for me,” Virat said during the event.

RCB will kick off their IPL 2024 campaign in the tournament opener against defending champions Chennai Super Kings on March 22 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

RCB have never won an IPL title since the tournament’s inception in 2008.

On the other hand, CSK have five titles to their name.