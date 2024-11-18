সোমবার , ১৮ নভেম্বর ২০২৪ | ৩রা অগ্রহায়ণ, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
  খেলাধুলা

Virat Kohli: Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Virat Kohli set to go past Rahul Dravid | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
নভেম্বর ১৮, ২০২৪ ১০:০০ পূর্বাহ্ণ
Virat Kohli: Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Virat Kohli set to go past Rahul Dravid | Cricket News


NEW DELHI: Virat Kohli will have the opportunity to achieve yet another milestone in his illustrious career when India take on Australia in the opening Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Perth on November 22.
Kohli has amassed 2,042 runs against Australia and requires just 102 more to surpass Indian batting legend Rahul Dravid, who scored 2,143 runs in 32 Tests against the Aussies.
Currently fifth among Indian batters with the most runs against Australia, Kohli has played 25 Tests (home and away) against them, scoring at an average of 47.48.
Kohli’s record against Australia, in red ball cricket, includes eight centuries and five half-centuries.
Cheteshwar Pujara, who is not part of India’s squad for the upcoming series, occupies the fourth spot with 2,074 runs in 25 Tests.
Former star VVS Laxman sits second on the list with 2,434 runs in 29 Tests at an average of 49.67, while the legendary Sachin Tendulkar leads the chart with a staggering 3,630 runs in 39 Tests at an average of 55.
Tendulkar’s record includes 11 centuries and 16 fifties.
MOST RUNS BY INDIAN BATTERS vs AUSTRALIA IN TESTS:
Sachin Tendulkar
Matches: 39 | Innings: 74 | Runs: 3,630
VVS Laxman
Matches: 29 | Innings: 54 | Runs: 2,434
Rahul Dravid
Matches: 32 | Innings: 60 | Runs: 2,143
Cheteshwar Pujara
Matches: 25 | Innings: 45 | Runs: 2,074
Virat Kohli
Matches: 25 | Innings: 44 | Runs: 2,042





