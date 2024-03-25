সোমবার , ২৫ মার্চ ২০২৪ | ১১ই চৈত্র, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
Virat Kohli creates this Indian record in T20 cricket | Cricket News

1711380931 photo



msid 108769814,imgsize 59578

NEW DELHI: It is quite apparent that new records will be made when Virat Kohli steps onto the field, be it in international cricket or franchise cricket. The star batter doesn’t just set records with his bat; he is also a livewire in the field.
The former India and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) skipper Kohli has now owned the record of taking most catches as an Indian fielder in T20 cricket.He achieved the milestone during RCB’s IPL 2024 match against Punjab Kings in Bengaluru on Monday.
Kohli took a fine catch at covers to dismiss Punjab’s Jonny Bairstow for his 173rd catch in T20s surpassing Suresh Raina‘s record of 172 catches.

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma features third on the list with 167 catches followed by Manish Pandey (146) and Suryakumar Yadav (136).
Talking about the match, RCB captain Faf du Plessis won the toss and elected to bowl first in the first home match of their IPL 2024 campaign at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.
RCB came into the game after losing their tournament opener to Chennai Super Kings by six wickets on Friday night.
Earlier, Kohli became the first Indian batter to complete 12,000 runs in T20 cricket during the opening match of the season against Chennai Super Kings.
Kohli, who recently welcomed the arrival of his second child, achieved the feat in his 377th T20 match and 360th innings. He has scored 8 centuries and 91 fifties so far in T20 cricket.
Among those numbers, Kohli has scored 4037 runs in T20 internationals for India, including one century. The rest of the runs have come while playing for his state team Delhi, Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru.





