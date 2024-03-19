মঙ্গলবার , ১৯ মার্চ ২০২৪ | ৫ই চৈত্র, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  /  খেলাধুলা

Virat Kohli crucial for T20 World Cup, will make runs in IPL: MSK Prasad | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
মার্চ ১৯, ২০২৪ ১:১১ অপরাহ্ণ
HYDERABAD: Former chief selector of the Indian cricket team MSK Prasad opined that Virat Kohli would be crucial for India’s fortunes in the upcoming T20 World Cup, beginning in June.
With news of selectors mulling to ignore the former Indian captain doing rounds, Prasad debunked the theory and said that Kohli and Rohit Sharma will have a crucial role to play in the mega event.
“Kohli is crucial for India in the T20 World Cup. The selectors can’t think that IPL is a place for him to prove his quality. He was never out of the team for his form. He missed India matches because of family reasons. He has been in form for a long time. He will make runs in this IPL as well,” Prasad told the official broadcasters of IPL, on Monday.
He also added that everyone wants to see MS Dhoni for as many years as possible. “At 42, Dhoni is still playing for CSK which shows his commitment to the team. Playing for a single franchise for so many years, he has made a huge impact on the team and on fans. He played the entire league with injury to his leg and won the title,” he added.

Crucial for SRH to pick right combination: Mithali Raj
Former Indian women’s captain Mithali Raj said that 2016 champions Sunrisers Hyderabad have a very good side, but it would be crucial for them to pick the right playing XI for desired results. “With new captain (Pat Cummins) and new players coming in, there will be expectations from SRH. However, it is important to choose the right overseas players. They have quality players,” she added.
MSK asserted that the current SRH team is the best they have had so far. “Playing four foreign players from a pool of such talent is tough. The present team has the best overseas players. The good domestic bowling unit can allow balance to the side by bringing foreign batters into the playing XI,” he explained.
Meanwhile, former India cricketer Y Venugopal, who is also part of the commentary panel for the season, said decision making in SRH would be challenging. “A lot would depend on who calls the shots in SRH. Whether it is captain Cummins, coach Daniel Vettori or Muttiah Muralitharan. Deciding on playing XI would be tough. In any case, the team should come first,” he added.
The panelists were also excited to see a new Mumbai Indians side under Hardik Pandya and Royal Challengers Bangalore who are desperate to win their maiden IPL title.





তৃতীয় বিশ্বযুদ্ধ থেকে এক ধাপ দূরে পৃথিবী: পুতিন
