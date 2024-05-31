শুক্রবার , ৩১ মে ২০২৪ | ১৭ই জ্যৈষ্ঠ, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
Virat Kohli finally departs for USA amid T20 World Cup buzz | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
মে ৩১, ২০২৪ ১:২১ পূর্বাহ্ণ
NEW DELHI: Amidst widespread speculations, Virat Kohli has finally departed for the United States on Thursday to join the Indian squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup.
However, it remains uncertain if Kohli will be able to participate in the only warm-up game against Bangladesh on Saturday following his long flight.
Kohli’s experience and form are crucial for India’s campaign as they aim to reclaim the T20 World Cup title after their inaugural 2007 edition triumph.
Fans and cricket analysts alike eagerly anticipate his performance on American soil, where he is expected to play a pivotal role in India’s quest for glory in the prestigious tournament, starting on June 1.

Kohli is the only player from India’s T20 World Cup squad who has yet to arrive in the USA. The other 18 cricketers, including four reserves, started their training session in New York on Wednesday.
Kohli showcased his exceptional batting prowess in the recently concluded IPL, amassing an impressive 741 runs in just 15 matches. His outstanding performance earned him the prestigious Orange Cap for the second time in his career. Kohli’s strike rate of 154.70 further highlighted his dominance throughout the season.
The Indian team is set to embark on their T20 World Cup campaign, starting with a match against Ireland on June 5 in New York. Following that, they will face their arch-rivals Pakistan in a highly anticipated encounter on June 9.
The team will then take on the host nation, USA, on June 12 before heading to Lauderhill, Florida, where they will compete against Canada on June 15.





